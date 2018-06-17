World Cup 2018 Scores: Latest Results and Monday's Schedule

EMMANUEL DUNAND/Getty Images

Serbia got off to the perfect start in Group E at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Sunday, as they beat Costa Rica 1-0 thanks to a brilliant free-kick from captain Aleksandar Kolarov.

The Roma defender curled the ball around the wall and into the top corner on 56 minutes, giving goalkeeper Keylor Navas no chance.

Opta showed how it is the third direct free-kick goal of the tournament:

Here is a look at Sunday's latest results, followed by a check on Monday's schedule.

Sunday's Latest Results

Costa Rica 0-1 Serbia (Group E)

Germany vs. Mexico (Group F) 6 p.m. local time/4 p.m. BST/11 a.m.

Brazil vs. Switzerland (Group E) 9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m.

Monday's Schedule

3 p.m. local time/1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, Sweden vs. South Korea (Group F)

6 p.m. local time/4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, Belgium vs. Panama (Group G)

9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, Tunisia vs. England (Group G)

Serbia and Costa Rica traded chances in the first half. Aleksandar Mitrovic of the former headed wide in the opening minute. The action then switched to the other end, as Costa Rica's Marco Urena tested goalkeeper Vladimir Stojkovic with an angled shot.



Urena wasted another chance as he fired over when well placed, while Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's overhead kick was saved by Navas.

Kolarov made no mistake when he was presented with a free-kick after David Guzman stopped Mitrovic's driving run towards the penalty area just before the hour mark.

The Roma defender scored the only goal of the game with a superb strike from 25 yards. Former England goalkeeper David James offered his view of the effort:

It was a strike fit to win any match, and Costa Rica could not find a way back into the game. Football writer Kristan Heneage was not too impressed with Costa Rica:

The win gives Serbia's hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages a big boost, although there is still some way to go. They are in a tough group that also contains Brazil and Switzerland.

However, manager Mladen Krstajic's squad has plenty of quality, and highly rated midfielder Milinkovic-Savic was particularly impressive. Goal's Carlo Garganese was wowed:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, when Serbia take on Switzerland while Costa Rica face Brazil.