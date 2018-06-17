MotoGP Grand Prix of Catalunya 2018 Results: Jorge Lorenzo Wins Back-to-Back

LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Ducati's Jorge Lorenzo continued his winning ways in the 2018 MotoGP Grand Prix of Catalunya on Sunday, winning his second consecutive race.

The Spaniard beat compatriot Marc Marquez to the finish line, with the latter strengthening his lead in the overall championship. Valentino Rossi took third place, while Andrea Dovizioso crashed out after a promising start.

Here's a look at the full race results:

Unlike most of the grid, Marquez opted for a hard-hard tyre combination, with the bulk of the riders going out with soft rear tyres.

Marquez took the lead into the first corner, but he wasn't able to hold off Lorenzo for very long, as his compatriot found his pace much sooner on the softer compound. He and Dovizioso were able to keep up early, however, while Rossi dropped back. Maverick Vinales missed his start completely.

The battle for the lead soon became a head-to-head between Lorenzo and Marquez, an ill omen for the former, considering their respective tyre choices. Behind those two, Dovizioso's bid for the win―and title aspirations―came to a premature end:

The crash lessened the pressure on Marquez, as Lorenzo isn't a realistic title challenger after a poor start to the season. The championship leader started taking fewer risks in the battle for the lead.

Behind the leading duo, Rossi had an advantage over the battling Cal Crutchlow and Dani Pedrosa, while Johann Zarco and Vinales were also lurking. Even further back, the crashes continued:

The most spectacular retirement of the day was that of Esteve Rabat:

Lorenzo gradually built his lead up to three seconds, while Vinales was the fastest man on the track as the final laps approached. There would be no late drama, as Marquez eased off to secure second place ahead of Rossi.

The next race will be on July 1 at the Circuit of Assen in the Netherlands.