Matt Barnes Blasts Tristan Thompson: 'People Know He's Not Built Like That'

Melissa Majchrzak/Getty Images

Former NBA player Matt Barnes took a shot at Tristan Thompson, insinuating that the Cleveland Cavaliers center is fake tough.

"A lot of people are tough on the court, and then when you seem them off the court, they're not as tough as they want to be," Barnes told TMZ Sports. He added, "People know [Tristan's] not built like that."

