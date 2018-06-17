Matt Barnes Blasts Tristan Thompson: 'People Know He's Not Built Like That'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 17, 2018

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - MAY 6: Matt Barnes #22 of the Golden State Warriors arrives at the arena before Game Three of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Utah Jazz during the 2017 NBA Playoffs on May 6, 2017 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)
Melissa Majchrzak/Getty Images

Former NBA player Matt Barnes took a shot at Tristan Thompson, insinuating that the Cleveland Cavaliers center is fake tough. 

"A lot of people are tough on the court, and then when you seem them off the court, they're not as tough as they want to be," Barnes told TMZ Sports. He added, "People know [Tristan's] not built like that."

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Suns Won't Trade No. 1 Pick for Kawhi

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Suns Won't Trade No. 1 Pick for Kawhi

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Next Teams Ready to Make the Leap

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Next Teams Ready to Make the Leap

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Bay Area Brewery Creates 'LeBron Tears' IPA

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Bay Area Brewery Creates 'LeBron Tears' IPA

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    The Best Team LeBron Will Never Consider

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Best Team LeBron Will Never Consider

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report