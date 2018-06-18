World Cup 2018 Standings: Predicting Monday's Scores and Results

Alex Morton/Getty Images

The 2018 FIFA World Cup action will continue on Monday, as Belgium, Panama, England and Tunisia get under way in Group G, and Sweden and South Korea go head-to-head in Group F.

The Red Devils and Three Lions are the clear favourites to advance from their group, but both fell well short of expectations in their last two major tournament appearances, and a good start is needed on Monday.

The same holds true for the Swedes and South Koreans, who are in a group that looks much tougher on paper, with Germany and Mexico as their other opponents.

Predicted Standings

Group F (Team, played, goal difference, points)

1. Mexico, 1, 1, 3

2. Sweden, 1, 0, 1

3. South Korea, 1, 0, 1

4. Germany, 1, -1, 0

Group G

1. Belgium, 1, +4, 3

2. England, 1, +1, 3

3. Tunisia, 1, -1, 0

4. Panama, 1, -4, 0

Belgium vs. Panama (Predicted Score: 4-0)

Belgium finally appeared to click in their last friendly in preparation for the World Cup, a 4-1 demolition of Costa Rica in Brussels.

The Red Devils could have scored a lot more goals and fell victim to several poor decision from the officials, including an offside call on a Jan Vertonghen goal that would have been overturned by VAR.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

All of this is bad news for debutants Panama, who finished behind Los Ticos in CONCACAF qualifying. Los Canaleros don't enter the tournament in good form after winning just one of their last five matches, and they aren't nearly as individually talented as the Red Devils.

Panama are expected to defend in numbers, but Belgium have become used to smaller European nations employing such tactics over the years. With Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku in the side, though, they have more than enough talent to breach defensive walls.

Tunisia vs. England (Predicted Score: 1-2)

This may look almost as one-sided on paper, but Tunisia have quietly put together an excellent stretch of matches in preparation for the tournament.

The north African side drew with Euro 2016 champions Portugal, held Turkey to a 2-2 scoreline and narrowly lost to Spain in Krasnodar, Russia, in their final outing.

Uncredited/Associated Press

Unbeaten in qualifying, Tunisia have a nice blend of youthful talent and experience. They face a huge challenge against an in-form England side―winners of their last two friendlies―but will take some hope from the fact the Three Lions have often reserved some of their worst performances for the big stage in the past.

England didn't even make it out of the group stage four years ago, grabbing just a single point in a group containing Costa Rica, Uruguay and Italy.

Sweden vs. South Korea (Predicted Score: 1-1)

Sweden and South Korea appear to be evenly matched, having built their squads around the remarkable talents of one creative player―Emil Forsberg and Heung-Min Son, respectively―and a respectable and versatile support cast.

The Swedes hold a minor edge in that the bulk of their team plays in more competitive European leagues, which has proved to be an advantage in the tournament so far, with non-European and South American sides struggling.

The South Koreans have bags of World Cup experience, however, and have made it out of the group stage in two of the last four editions.