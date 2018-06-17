2018 NBA Draft Attendees Reportedly Expected to Be Exclusively College Prospects

Sonia Canada/Getty Images

This year's NBA draft green room may not feature a player who didn't suit up on the college hardwood last season.

According to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony, Real Madrid point guard Luka Doncic—a projected top-10 pick—"will not be attending the draft unless his Real Madrid season in the Spanish ACB league ends with a playoff loss on Tuesday."

At this point, Doncic is the only international or non-collegiate player who has received an invitation from the NBA to sit in the green room.

The list of green room invitees, which was first reported by Wojnarowski and Givony, is headlined by Arizona center Deandre Ayton, Michigan State big Jaren Jackson Jr., Texas center Mohamed Bamba, Duke forward Marvin Bagley III and Oklahoma point guard Trae Young.

A slew of other potential lottery picks, including Villanova's Mikal Bridges, Missouri's Michael Porter Jr., Michigan State's Miles Bridges, Alabama's Collin Sexton, Duke's Wendell Carter and Kentucky's Kevin Knox also secured invites.

The 2018 NBA draft will get underway at 7 p.m. ET Thursday night from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.