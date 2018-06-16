MMA Fighter Left Frozen After One-Punch Knockout

The UFC took the weekend off, but that doesn't mean there wasn't plenty of MMA action to be found elsewhere—in Ukraine, for example.

WWFC 11 took place Saturday in Kiev, and the event delivered some solid cagefighting action.

The highlight of the night, though, was Roman Dolidze steamrolling Eder de Souza. Check out the full sequence here:

After boxing his opponent into a corner, Dolidze blitzed forward with a right hook that connected cleanly. While any punch with that kind of velocity is going to do damage, the way it landed squarely across De Souza's chin left him completely frozen in place. De Souza then collapsed sideways, eyes still wide open.

The win advances the Georgian fighter to 5-0, with each victory coming via stoppage. Look for him to get some work in a bigger promotion in the near future.