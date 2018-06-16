Adam Rippon, Saquon Barkley Featured in Sneak Peak of 2018 ESPN Body Issue

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will be among the athletes featured in ESPN The Magazine's 10th annual Body Issue.

Rippon, 28, was among the stars of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in February. He came away with a bronze medal in the team skate and played an instrumental role in the United States program.

Barkley, meanwhile, projects as one of the NFL's next breakout talents after he was selected No. 2 overall in April's NFL draft by the New York Giants.

He ripped off 5,038 yards and 51 touchdowns from scrimmage at Penn State and figures to be in the mix for Offensive Rookie of the Year honors if his collegiate production was any indication.

The body issue will debut in its entirety June 25.