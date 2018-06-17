World Cup Bracket 2018: Group Standings, Odds and Picks for Sunday

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Germany and Brazil get the first chance to prove their credentials to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup when they begin their campaigns on Sunday.

A difficult Group F opener against Mexico awaits Germany at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. Meanwhile, Brazil face off against Switzerland in Group E.

Before the Selecao kick off at the Rostov Arena, Costa Rica will play Serbia in Samara. Both teams will be anxious to get a win on the board and put some early pressure on group favourites Brazil.

Here are the odds, per OddsShark, along with picks:

Costa Rica vs. Serbia: CRC +285, SRB -111, Draw +235 (Serbia to win 1-0)

Germany vs. Mexico: GER -217, MEX +620, Draw +310 (2-2)

Brazil vs. Switzerland: BRA -250, SUI +800, Draw +310 (Brazil to win 4-0)

Group A (Wins, goal difference and points)

1. Russia: 1, +5, 3

2. Uruguay: 1, +1, 3

3. Egypt: 0, -1, 0

4. Saudi Arabia: 0, -5, 0

Group B

1. Iran: 1, +1, 3

2. Portugal: 0, 0, 1

3. Spain: 0, 0, 1

4. Morocco: 0, -1, 0

Group C

1. France: 1, +1, 3

2. Denmark: 1, +1, 3

3. Peru: 0, -1, 0

4. Australia: 0, -1, 0

Group D

1. Croatia: 1, +1, 3

2.Iceland: 0, 0, 1

3. Argentina: 0, 0, 1

4. Nigeria: 0, -2, 0

Full standings are available, per FIFA.com.

Wins for Brazil and Serbia

Serbia will start with a win thanks to their ability to control midfield against Costa Rica. The Eagles are defined by technical quality in the middle, thanks to arguably the most balanced trio at the tournament.

MANAN VATSYAYANA/Getty Images

Nemanja Matic is a natural and experienced holding midfielder who will screen his defence and launch attacks from deep. Ahead of Manchester United ace Matic is rising star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The 23-year-old has thrived in recent years for Lazio, thanks to an impressive engine and composure in the final third. His runs will dovetail well with the flair of Dusan Tadic.

Yet too much onus on target man Aleksandar Mitrovic could mean Serbia lack a goal or two. However, Tadic and Co.'s ingenuity should help their nation find the net once against 2014's quarter-finalists.

Finding the net won't be a problem for Brazil, not even after coach Tite cast doubt on the fitness of star forward Neymar:

Even if Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is less than 100 percent, Tite's squad is loaded with match-winners in the final third. Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino can fill any void left by Neymar, as can wide players Willian and Douglas Costa.

Switzerland are battle-tested and physical in midfield, but they won't be able to resist Brazil's versatile forward line.

Germany to Start with a Draw

The holders are still a talented team, but impressive form has eluded them en route to this tournament. Die Mannschaft have won just one of their last six matches, a mediocre run offering hope to Mexico.

El Tri can be confident thanks to their own quality up top. Javier Hernandez ands Carlos Vela are ably supported by creative types such as Andres Guardado and Giovani dos Santos.

Mexico's hidden gem could be winger Hirving Lozano. He scored 22 times for PSV Eindhoven last season and has added a more perceptive range of movement to his trickery and running power.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The German defence could struggle to contain the flair and pace in front of them. Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and centre-back Jerome Boateng have missed a lot of time through injury, and any signs of rust will be exploited and punished.

At least the holders still have an attack as potent as any in Russia. Marco Reus, Thomas Muller and promising RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner offer significant cutting edge.

Count on Germany scoring at least once, but Mexico will match their efforts.