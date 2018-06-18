Shocking Names Who Could Be Available at the 2018 MLB Trade Deadline

0 of 8

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Nobody should be shocked to hear that stars like Manny Machado, Cole Hamels, J.T. Realmuto and even Jacob deGrom could be available ahead of Major League Baseball's July 31 trade deadline.

Now that that's out of the way, let's discuss eight players whose availability would be surprising.

This list is strictly speculative and comprised exclusively of players whose teams are in no way obligated to trade this summer. But given the circumstances surrounding these names, it's possible that none will be kept off the table.

Going roughly in order from longest long shot to shortest long shot, let's get to it.