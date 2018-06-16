World Cup 2018 Scores: Latest Results and Sunday's Schedule

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistJune 16, 2018

France's players hug France's midfielder Paul Pogba (R) to celebrate after scoring their second goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group C football match between France and Australia at the Kazan Arena in Kazan on June 16, 2018. (Photo by Luis Acosta / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS (Photo credit should read LUIS ACOSTA/AFP/Getty Images)
LUIS ACOSTA/Getty Images

The top teams struggled during Saturday's 2018 FIFA World Cup action, as France barely edged past Australia in Group C and Iceland held Argentina to a 1-1 draw in Group D.

Peru and Denmark will do battle later on Saturday before Croatia and Nigeria close out the day's action.

      

Saturday's Results

France 2-1 Australia (Group C)

Argentina 1-1 Iceland (Group D)

Peru vs. Denmark (Group C)

Croatia vs. Nigeria (Group D)

      

Sunday Schedule

4 p.m. local time/1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET Costa Rica vs. Serbia (Group E)

6 p.m. local time/4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET Germany vs. Mexico (Group F)

9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. Brazil vs. Switzerland (Group E)

      

Australia put up a valiant effort against European giants France, who snatched a late win thanks to a goal from Manchester United star Paul Pogba.

The two sides had traded penalty goals―with Antoine Griezmann and Mile Jedinak scoring―and the Socceroos did a great job shutting things down in the centre of the park, taking full advantage of Les Bleus' issues with spacing.

Per football writer Kristan Heneage, it's not an easy task to make the French puzzle pieces fit together:

Their individual class should be more than enough to see France through to the next round―likely as Group C winners―but they'll have to figure out their tactics by that point. Australia's attack isn't nearly as talented as those Les Bleus will see in the knockout stages, and the likes of Spain and Uruguay will take advantage if those issues persist.

Like France, Argentina showed reasons for concern in their 1-1 draw with Iceland. Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe noted their lack of creativity in the attacking third didn't come as a huge surprise:

Sergio Aguero gave the Albiceleste the lead, but Iceland hit back midway through the first half via Alfred Finnbogason. Lionel Messi missed a penalty in the second half and couldn't influence the match late on.

Manager Jorge Sampaoli opted not to introduce Paulo Dybala in the second half and waited until the final minutes to bring on Gonzalo Higuain. This was a little surprising, as both could have played a major role in the team's hunt for a second goal.

Related

    Live: Peru vs. Denmark

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Live: Peru vs. Denmark

    Barry Glendenning
    via the Guardian

    The Filmmaker Who Denied Messi 😳

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    The Filmmaker Who Denied Messi 😳

    James Montague
    via Bleacher Report

    GOAT Level Activated 🛒

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    GOAT Level Activated 🛒

    via B/R Shop

    It's Finally Time — Rep the Team All World Cup 🔥

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    It's Finally Time — Rep the Team All World Cup 🔥

    Fanatics
    via Fanatics