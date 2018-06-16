World Cup 2018 Scores: Latest Results and Sunday's Schedule

LUIS ACOSTA/Getty Images

The top teams struggled during Saturday's 2018 FIFA World Cup action, as France barely edged past Australia in Group C and Iceland held Argentina to a 1-1 draw in Group D.

Peru and Denmark will do battle later on Saturday before Croatia and Nigeria close out the day's action.

Saturday's Results

France 2-1 Australia (Group C)

Argentina 1-1 Iceland (Group D)

Peru vs. Denmark (Group C)

Croatia vs. Nigeria (Group D)

Sunday Schedule

4 p.m. local time/1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET Costa Rica vs. Serbia (Group E)

6 p.m. local time/4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET Germany vs. Mexico (Group F)

9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. Brazil vs. Switzerland (Group E)

Australia put up a valiant effort against European giants France, who snatched a late win thanks to a goal from Manchester United star Paul Pogba.

The two sides had traded penalty goals―with Antoine Griezmann and Mile Jedinak scoring―and the Socceroos did a great job shutting things down in the centre of the park, taking full advantage of Les Bleus' issues with spacing.

Per football writer Kristan Heneage, it's not an easy task to make the French puzzle pieces fit together:

Their individual class should be more than enough to see France through to the next round―likely as Group C winners―but they'll have to figure out their tactics by that point. Australia's attack isn't nearly as talented as those Les Bleus will see in the knockout stages, and the likes of Spain and Uruguay will take advantage if those issues persist.

Like France, Argentina showed reasons for concern in their 1-1 draw with Iceland. Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe noted their lack of creativity in the attacking third didn't come as a huge surprise:

Sergio Aguero gave the Albiceleste the lead, but Iceland hit back midway through the first half via Alfred Finnbogason. Lionel Messi missed a penalty in the second half and couldn't influence the match late on.

Manager Jorge Sampaoli opted not to introduce Paulo Dybala in the second half and waited until the final minutes to bring on Gonzalo Higuain. This was a little surprising, as both could have played a major role in the team's hunt for a second goal.