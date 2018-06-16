Andy Murray to Play at Queen's Club in Comeback from Hip Surgery

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJune 16, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 15: Andy Murray of Great Britain hits a backhand in practice during preview Day 3 of the Fever-Tree Championships at Queens Club on June 15, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Patrik Lundin/Getty Images for LTA)
Patrik Lundin/Getty Images

Andy Murray will play his first competitive tennis since July last year when he takes part in the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's Club next week.

The competition confirmed his inclusion in the draw on Saturday:

After taking time off to rest in the second half of 2017, Murray had hip surgery in January with the aim of being fit for the grass-court season, and he came through a practice session on Friday unscathed. 

Per BBC Sport, Murray said he was "not quite ready and wanted to be 100 per cent" fit when he pulled out of the Libema Open in the Netherlands earlier in June.

Murray has won Queen's on five occasions, with the tournament serving as a useful warm-up for Wimbledon.

Wimbledon starts on July 2 this year, and Queen's should give us some indication as to where Murray is at in terms of his recovery and form before the third Grand Slam of the 2018 calendar.

  

