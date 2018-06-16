Andy Murray to Play at Queen's Club in Comeback from Hip Surgery

Andy Murray to Play at Queen's Club in Comeback from Hip SurgeryJune 16, 2018
Andy Murray will play his first competitive tennis since July last year when he takes part in the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's Club next week.
The competition confirmed his inclusion in the draw on Saturday:
Fever-Tree Championships @QueensTennis
Andy Murray has confirmed that he will play in the Fever-Tree Championships. 😃 He will be in the main draw, which will be made at 12pm, live on our Facebook page. 👉 https://t.co/0W3I36Iqo0 Tickets - https://t.co/vWiou0zuw9 https://t.co/8IMAGCPxPs
After taking time off to rest in the second half of 2017, Murray had hip surgery in January with the aim of being fit for the grass-court season, and he came through a practice session on Friday unscathed.
Per BBC Sport, Murray said he was "not quite ready and wanted to be 100 per cent" fit when he pulled out of the Libema Open in the Netherlands earlier in June.
Murray has won Queen's on five occasions, with the tournament serving as a useful warm-up for Wimbledon.
Wimbledon starts on July 2 this year, and Queen's should give us some indication as to where Murray is at in terms of his recovery and form before the third Grand Slam of the 2018 calendar.
