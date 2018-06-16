Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann Lead France Past Australia in 2018 World Cup

SAEED KHAN/Getty Images

Goals from Antoine Griezmann and Paul Pogba helped France beat Australia 2-1 at the Kazan Arena in Russia on Saturday at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Griezmann dispatched a penalty—awarded via the video assistant referee—in the 58th minute to give Les Bleus the lead, though Mile Jedinak equalised from the spot just four minutes later after a handball from Samuel Umtiti.

Paul Pogba struck the winner in the 81st minute when his half-volley snuck in off the crossbar.

France Are Less Than the Sum of Their Parts, and That Will Cost Them

For the first 10 minutes of this match, France looked as though they might run away with the game and perhaps the tournament itself as they overwhelmed Australia with composure and intent, which led to several promising efforts on goal from Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe.

However, that quickly came to an end once the Socceroos found their feet, and France reverted to type. Despite their almost unrivalled amount of talent, Didier Deschamps' side often struggled to produce what they're capable of.

They demonstrated as much in qualifying when they scored a fairly meagre 18 goals, and after their early flourish, they failed to trouble Australia for much of the contest, lacking rhythm and penetration.

Football writers Andrew Gibney, Sam Tighe and Chris Winterburn noted their issues:

France's talent will be enough to get them through their group and may even carry them to the quarter-finals, but their lack of cohesion is a big problem and one that may be difficult to resolve before the end of the tournament.

If they can't, getting past another top side to contest in the business end of the competition looks beyond them.