Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann Lead France Past Australia in 2018 World Cup

Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann Lead France Past Australia in 2018 World CupJune 16, 2018
Goals from Antoine Griezmann and Paul Pogba helped France beat Australia 2-1 at the Kazan Arena in Russia on Saturday at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Griezmann dispatched a penalty—awarded via the video assistant referee—in the 58th minute to give Les Bleus the lead, though Mile Jedinak equalised from the spot just four minutes later after a handball from Samuel Umtiti.
Paul Pogba struck the winner in the 81st minute when his half-volley snuck in off the crossbar.
France Are Less Than the Sum of Their Parts, and That Will Cost Them
For the first 10 minutes of this match, France looked as though they might run away with the game and perhaps the tournament itself as they overwhelmed Australia with composure and intent, which led to several promising efforts on goal from Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe.
However, that quickly came to an end once the Socceroos found their feet, and France reverted to type. Despite their almost unrivalled amount of talent, Didier Deschamps' side often struggled to produce what they're capable of.
They demonstrated as much in qualifying when they scored a fairly meagre 18 goals, and after their early flourish, they failed to trouble Australia for much of the contest, lacking rhythm and penetration.
Football writers Andrew Gibney, Sam Tighe and Chris Winterburn noted their issues:
🇫🇷 Andrew Gibney 🇫🇷 @Gibney_A
#FRA struggling to play at pace. But #AUS not playing deep. Midfield need to move the ball quicker. Full backs need to play higher and wider, create gaps through the middle.
Sam Tighe @stighefootball
Shades of Morocco’s performance about France’s so far. Start promisingly, play the first 20’ at a good tempo creating chances, then drop off and coax opponent into game. No byline action, little width high up, playing into Australia’s hands. #FRA #AUS #WorldCup
Chris Winterburn @cmwinterburn
France really iffy so far, properly damaged by having two full-backs who aren't suited to the role. Interesting how the performance is strikingly similar to a Manchester United one with Valencia/Ashley Young.
France's talent will be enough to get them through their group and may even carry them to the quarter-finals, but their lack of cohesion is a big problem and one that may be difficult to resolve before the end of the tournament.
If they can't, getting past another top side to contest in the business end of the competition looks beyond them.
