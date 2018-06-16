US Open Golf Prize Money 2018: Latest Predictions for Top Projected Earners

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Thanks to a four-under 136, Dustin Johnson is the lone player under par after two rounds at the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, New York. Scott Piercy and Charley Hoffman sit four shots back in second place.

After co-leading the tournament following the first round, DJ now has a chance to lead the U.S. Open wire to wire, which hasn't been done since Retief Goosen in 2001.

Goosen just so happens to be the winner of the 2004 U.S. Open, which was the last time the event was held at Shinnecock Hills. Will Johnson join Goosen as a wire-to-wire U.S. Open winner, Shinnecock Hills victor and two-time champion, or will someone else take down this major?

Predictions for the top three finishers are below, as well as a look at the U.S. Open prize money (total purse plus top 10 finishers) this year, per Daniel Wilco of PGA.com and Scooby Axson of SI.com.

Prize Money

Total Purse: $12,000,000

1. $2,160,000

2. $1,300,000

3. $804,023

4. $563,642

5. $469,460

6. $416,263

7. $375,278

8. $336,106

9. $304,188

10. $279,403

3. Henrik Stenson

No one on the PGA Tour is more accurate off the tee than Henrik Stenson (77.99 percent), and no one finds more greens in regulation (75 percent). That excellent ball-striking ability gives Stenson a chance in any tournament, and this year's U.S. Open is no exception.

Stenson has been steady through the first two rounds, shooting a one-over 71 on Day 1 before carding an even-par 70 on Friday. He finished first in greens in regulation on Thursday, which helped him stay within striking distance of the four co-leaders, who carded one-under 69 scores. On the flip side, the putter was an issue, as he finished tied for 81st with 32 putts on the round.

However, Stenson improved on the greens Friday, highlighted by a 19-foot eagle putt on the par-five 16th hole. He also jarred an 18-footer on the par-four 13th for a birdie. If his putter stays hot, Stenson could make a move up the leaderboard.

2. Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood shot a five-over 75 on Thursday to put him right on the cut line entering the tournament's second day. That's not a great score at first glance, but Fleetwood's tee-to-green game on Thursday was encouraging, as he finished tied for 28th in fairways hit and tied for fourth in greens in regulation. The issue was the putter, as the 26-year-old was tied for 140th in number of putts.

However, Fleetwood's putting vastly improved Friday (tied for 44th in number of putts), while his tee-to-green game stayed hot as it has been all year. For the season, Fleetwood is ninth in strokes gained off the tee and 12th in strokes gained from the tee to the green.

Those ball-striking skills certainly help at a long course, where missing the fairway could mean hacking it out of arguably the most penal rough any of the pros will see all year.

If Fleetwood is merely average on the greens this weekend, he should be within striking distance of Johnson into Sunday.

1. Dustin Johnson

Johnson is the No. 1 player in the world and has a four-shot lead over the entire tournament field. He is a massive favorite to win it all at minus-150 (a $150 bet would net $100), per OddsShark, and Data Golf listed his chances to finish first at 57.95 percent heading into Saturday.

Aside from all that, he's first in total strokes gained on the PGA Tour, including a first-place mark off the tee. DJ has made hitting the fairways and greens look easy over the first two days, and it also helps that he can drive the ball 310.8 yards on average.

There is truly no weakness to his game, as he's a dominant ball-striker and solid around and on the greens. However, his putting has been tremendous this week, as he finished third and fifth on Thursday and Friday, respectively, in total putts per round. That's simply unfair, and if the trend continues, this tournament could theoretically be over before Sunday.

Ultimately, picking DJ to finish first isn't exactly a hot take, but it's hard to back anyone else. Expect him to take home his second U.S. Open.