Yankees Say Rookie Gleyber Torres Untradeable, Called 20 Teams to Add Pitcher

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters Friday that ascendant second baseman Gleyber Torres will be untouchable in trade talks this summer.

"Come on now," Cashman said when asked about Torres' availability, according to ESPN.com's Coley Harvey. "I've got to walk around this city."

Cashman also confirmed he's talked to approximately 20 teams as the Bronx Bombers pursue upgrades to their starting rotation in advance of the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

"This team has really earned the right to get reinforced if we can possibly find a way," Cashman said. "We really like the team we've got, and we'd certainly love to make it better if it's possible."

The Yankees' starting rotation entered Friday night's game against the Tampa Bay Rays with the American League's fifth-ranked ERA (3.90), but it could stand to be bolstered with Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery) out for the season.

That group is led by Luis Severino, CC Sabathia and Masahiro Tanaka—who's on the 10-day disabled list because of strained hamstrings—with Sonny Gray and Domingo German providing reinforcements.

Contract-year pitchers expected to be available at the deadline include the Texas Rangers' Cole Hamels, San Diego Padres' Tyson Ross and Toronto Blue Jays' J.A. Happ.

As for Torres, it's hardly a surprise the Yankees won't field offers for the rookie.

Entering Friday night, the 21-year-old was slashing .295/.351/.577 with 13 home runs and 33 RBI.

"The very least, we thought we had a player that was like a Martin Prado-type, at the very least," Cashman said, per the New York Daily News' Mike Mazzeo. "I thought that was the floor type. And that was a good player, that was an All-Star-caliber player at times. But the ceiling is obviously pretty exciting."