Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Completes Hat-Trick with Brilliant Free-Kick vs. Spain

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 15, 2018

SOCHI, RUSSIA - JUNE 15: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates scoring a goal to make it 3-3 during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group B match between Portugal and Spain at Fisht Stadium on June 15, 2018 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo completed a hat trick with a magnificent free-kick goal in the 88th minute to help the Seleccao das Quinas earn a 3-3 draw Friday with Spain in the teams' opening match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi, Russia. 

Fox Soccer highlighted the late equalizer:

Ronaldo started the scoring by converting a penalty kick in the fourth minute and scored his second goal of the match minutes before halftime thanks to a mistake from La Roja goalkeeper David de Gea.

Diego Costa scored twice for Spain. Nacho also found the net in a highly entertaining fixture.

ESPN Stats & Info provided more notes about what's been a banner year for the Real Madrid superstar:

Group B play resumes Wednesday with Portugal taking on Morocco and Spain facing off against Iran.

