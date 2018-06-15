Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Completes Hat-Trick with Brilliant Free-Kick vs. Spain

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Completes Hat-Trick with Brilliant Free-Kick vs. SpainJune 15, 2018
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo completed a hat trick with a magnificent free-kick goal in the 88th minute to help the Seleccao das Quinas earn a 3-3 draw Friday with Spain in the teams' opening match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi, Russia.
Fox Soccer highlighted the late equalizer:
Ronaldo started the scoring by converting a penalty kick in the fourth minute and scored his second goal of the match minutes before halftime thanks to a mistake from La Roja goalkeeper David de Gea.
Diego Costa scored twice for Spain. Nacho also found the net in a highly entertaining fixture.
ESPN Stats & Info provided more notes about what's been a banner year for the Real Madrid superstar:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
With his hat trick today, Cristiano Ronaldo now has 33 goals in 26 matches for club and country in 2018. He is scoring a goal every 67 minutes this year, which would be the best pace of his career. https://t.co/43yPyGj8qj
Group B play resumes Wednesday with Portugal taking on Morocco and Spain facing off against Iran.
