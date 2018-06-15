Luke Heimlich Not Worried About Fan Reaction Ahead of 2018 College World Series

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 15, 2018

Oregon State pitcher Luke Heimlich works with weights during practice at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb., Friday, June 15, 2018. Oregon State plays North Carolina on Saturday in the NCAA College World Series baseball tournament.. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Oregon State Beavers starting pitcher Luke Heimlich said Friday he's not focused on the reaction he'll receive from fans during the 2018 College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. 

Heimlich, who pleaded guilty in 2012 to molesting his six-year-old niece while he was a teenager, didn't get selected during the 2018 MLB draft this month. Eric Olson of the Associated Press provided his comments about potential backlash ahead of his scheduled start Saturday against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

"I'm not worried about the fans. I play baseball on the field," he said. "People and the fans can cheer me on. They can boo. They can do what they want. I'm here to play baseball."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

