Luke Heimlich Not Worried About Fan Reaction Ahead of 2018 College World Series

Oregon State Beavers starting pitcher Luke Heimlich said Friday he's not focused on the reaction he'll receive from fans during the 2018 College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.

Heimlich, who pleaded guilty in 2012 to molesting his six-year-old niece while he was a teenager, didn't get selected during the 2018 MLB draft this month. Eric Olson of the Associated Press provided his comments about potential backlash ahead of his scheduled start Saturday against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

"I'm not worried about the fans. I play baseball on the field," he said. "People and the fans can cheer me on. They can boo. They can do what they want. I'm here to play baseball."

