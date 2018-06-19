World Cup 100: Ranking the Top Players in Russia After Every Team's Opening Game

Sam Tighe
World Football Tactics Lead Writer
June 19, 2018

    The first round of fixtures at the 2018 World Cup is in the books. Is it just us, or did that fly by? We've had sixteen games, hundreds of players taking to the pitch and plenty of action to sink our teeth into.

    Now that we've had a fair sample of every player, it's time to rank the best competing in each position. Just like our serial, weekly EPL100, which ran after every Premier League week in 2017-18, we have a World Cup 100 for you to digest.  

    We watched every game, rated every player and constructed a top 10 or 20 for each position and crowned the kings of each. It will update after every round of matches, so keep your eyes peeled for future editions.

    Please bear in mind: Only performances at these World Cup finals are considered for these rankings. Reputations count for nothing. Play well in Russia and be rewarded; don't, and you won't find your name here.

Goalkeepers

    The standard of goalkeeping across the first round of fixtures was pretty polarising. It seemed either varying degrees of good, or inexplicably bad.

    Among the very best of the lot was Kasper Schmeichel, who kept Peru at bay in Saransk with a string of superb saves, while also perhaps having a hand in Christian Cueva's missed penalty, as he cut a large, imposing figure.

    On the same day, Hannes Halldorsson actually did save a penalty—from Lionel Messi, of all people!—ensuring he marked his and Iceland's first-ever World Cup match in style. He goes top.

          

    Top 10 Goalkeepers
    RankPlayerNation
    1Hannes HalldorssonIceland
    2Kasper SchmeichelDenmark
    3Mohamed El-ShenawyEgypt
    4Jo HyeonwooSouth Korea
    5Guillermo OchoaMexico
    6Keylor NavasCosta Rica
    7Thibaut CourtoisBelgium
    8Monir El KajouiMorocco
    9Alireza BeiranvandIran
    10Mathew RyanAustralia

Right-Backs/Right Wing-Backs

    The right-backs came out to play in Round 1!

    Carlos Salcedo vs. Mario Fernandes was a tight call for top spot, with Salcedo getting the nod having played the superior opposition. Peru's Luis Advincula looked great bombing down the flank, combining pace and strength to great effect.

    Kieran Trippier's six key passes made him England's most influential player not named Harry Kane, while the surprise of the round might have been Nordin Amrabat's flying performance for Morocco from a position he wouldn't generally call home.

                     

    Top 10 RBs/RWBs
    RankPlayerNation
    1Carlos SalcedoMexico
    2Mario FernandesRussia
    3Luis AdvinculaPeru
    4Kieran TrippierEngland
    5Nacho FernandezSpain
    6Mikael LustigSweden
    7Nordin AmrabatMorocco
    8Stephan LichtsteinerSwitzerland
    9Ahmed FathiEgypt
    10Birkir SaevarssonIceland

Left-Backs/Left Wing-Backs

    Left-back performances don't get much more complete than Aleksandar Kolarov's against Costa Rica: Not only did he defend well and keep a clean sheet, but he netted a beauty of a free-kick to win Serbia the game.

    Jesus Gallardo of Mexico ran him close for the No. 1 spot but ended up settling for second, then Aziz Behich (impressive against France), Yuri Zhirkov (belied his age in the opener) and Yuto Nagatomo (energetic and combative) fill out the rest of the top five.

    The stream of quality dries up a little once we get to ninth. Jordi Alba and and Martin Caceres were decent but hardly spectacular.

             

    Top 10 LBs/LWBs
    RankPlayerNation
    1Aleksandar KolarovSerbia
    2Jesus GallardoMexico
    3Aziz BehichAustralia
    4Yury ZhirkovRussia
    5Yuto NagatomoJapan
    6Ehsan HajisafiIran
    7Mohamed AbdelshafyEgypt
    8Hordur MagnussonIceland
    9Jordi AlbaSpain
    10Martin CaceresUruguay

Centre-Backs

    Uruguay duo Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin were imperious against Egypt, the former scoring a powerful header to win the game and the latter keeping attackers under lock and key at the other end.

    They're both pipped to the No. 1 spot by Andreas Granqvist, though, who not only defended well against South Korea, but converted the penalty that won them the game. Captain fantastic.

    Some lesser-known names such as Kim Younggwon, Nikola Milenkovic and Roozbeh Cheshmi really shone here. 

    Top 20 CBs
    RankPlayerNation
    1Andreas GranqvistSweden
    2Diego GodinUruguay
    3Jose GimenezUruguay
    4Trent SainsburyAustralia
    5Fabian SchaerSwitzerland
    6Nikola MilenkovicSerbia
    7Manuel AkanjiSwitzerland
    8Roozbeh CheshmiIran
    9Morteza PouraliganjiIran
    10Mark MilliganAustralia
    11Simon KjaerDenmark
    12Kim YounggwonSouth Korea
    13Jan VertonghenBelgium
    14Dusko TosicSerbia
    15Andreas ChristensenDenmark
    16Ragnar SigurdssonIceland
    17Hector MorenoMexico
    18Kari ArnasonIceland
    19Kalidou Koulibaly
    		Senegal
    20Nicolas OtamendiArgentina

Defensive Midfielders/Central Midfielders

    The standout central midfield performance in Round 1 came from Hector Herrera, who played a superhuman role for Mexico against Germany. So much running, tackling and tracking; it looked like he had a third lung hidden away somewhere at times!

    We've rewarded other incredibly hard workers—Aaron Mooy, Omid Ebrahimi, Aron Gunnarsson and Emil Hallfredsson among them—but also some finesse players, like Paul Pogba and Kevin De Bruyne.

    Perhaps the most surprising showing came from Russia's Roman Zobnin, who played so well in the opener, no one's talking about the fact that the hosts left arguably their best defensive midfielder (Igor Denisov) out of the squad.

        

    Top 20 DMs/CMs
    RankPlayerNation
    1Hector HerreraMexico
    2Aaron MooyAustralia
    3Roman ZobninRussia
    4Valon BehramiSwitzerland
    5Andres IniestaSpain
    6Sergio BusquetsSpain
    7Aron GunnarssonIceland
    8Omid EbrahimiIran
    9N'Golo KanteFrance
    10Paul PogbaFrance
    11Nemanja MaticSerbia
    12Kevin De BruyneBelgium
    13Luka ModricCroatia
    14Andres GuardadoMexico
    15Jordan HendersonEngland
    16Idrissa GueyeSenegal
    17Emil HallfredssonIceland
    18Rodrigo BentancurUruguay
    19Yury GazinskyRussia
    20Javier MascheranoArgentina

Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

    Aleksandr Golovin made the most of a wide-open Saudi Arabia defensive approach, weaving in between the lines, creating chances and controlling the game. His cross for Artem Dzyuba's header was perfectly flighted, as was his free-kick to get himself on the scoresheet too.

    Golovin's compatriot Cheryshev falls in just below him—his two Round 1 goals genuine works of art—and then a slew of influential or game-winning midfielders follow.

    Christian Cueva missed a penalty (and felt very bad about it) but generally played superbly, creating relentlessly for Peru. His performance felt the complete opposite to Dries Mertens', who had quite a bad first half, missing every chance that came his way, but then netted an absolute peach in the second period.

            

    Top 20 AMs/Wingers
    RankPlayerNation
    1Aleksandr GolovinRussia
    2Denis CheryshevRussia
    3Yussuf PoulsenDenmark
    4IscoSpain
    5Hirving LozanoMexico
    6Sergej Milinkovic-SavicSerbia
    7David SilvaSpain
    8Eden HazardBelgium
    9Carlos VelaMexico
    10Dries MertensBelgium
    11Andre CarrilloPeru
    12Christian EriksenDenmark
    13Ante RebicCroatia
    14Christian CuevaPeru
    15Mbaye NiangSenegal
    16Amine HaritMorocco
    17Sadio ManeSenegal
    18Takashi InuiJapan
    19Andrej KramaricCroatia
    20Kylian MbappeFrance

Strikers

    Picking the No. 1 here was easy. Several strikers hauled their teams through the first round, but only one did it by scoring a hat-trick against Spain. Cristiano Ronaldo was on another level in Portugal's opener, playing the best all-round game he's managed in years.

    His opponent on the night, Diego Costa, takes second, while Harry Kane edges Romelu Lukaku for third because of the timing and importance of his second goal—right at the death, to snatch a win!

    Yuya Osako deserves tremendous praise for not only playing a hand in both of Japan's goals but also making a last-ditch block on James Rodriguez to preserve the win.

    That sort of work-rate was present in Alfred Finnbogason's performance, who not only netted Iceland's first-ever World Cup goal but also hustled hard and chased Argentina's midfielders relentlessly.

             

    Top 10 Strikers
    RankPlayerNation
    1Cristiano RonaldoPortugal
    2Diego CostaSpain
    3Harry Kane
    		England
    4Romelu LukakuBelgium
    5Yuya OsakoJapan
    6Edinson CavaniUruguay
    7Alfred FinnbogasonIceland
    8Javier HernandezMexico
    9Antoine GriezmannFrance
    10Sergio AgueroArgentina

                 

