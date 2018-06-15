Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

Jon Durr/Getty Images

Two National League Central rivals will collide Friday, when the Chicago Cubs (38-27) visit the St. Louis Cardinals (36-30) in a pick'em matchup at the sportsbooks for the series opener of a three-game set at Busch Stadium.

The Cubs just lost two of three to the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers to drop 1.5 games behind them, while the Cardinals fell twice to the San Diego Padres to stay in third place.

MLB betting line: The Cardinals opened as -107 favorites (wager $107 to win $100); the total is at eight runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 2.1-0.8, Cubs (MLB picks on every game)

Why the Cubs can pay on the MLB lines

Chicago got off to a promising start in Milwaukee, winning the series opener there 7-2 in 11 innings before getting blanked by a combined score of 5-0 in the last two games.

Fortunately for the Cubs, they have their ace, Jon Lester (7-2, 2.22 ERA), going up against the Cardinals here, and he has been outstanding recently.

The 34-year-old southpaw has allowed one run or less in five of his past six starts, and he still managed to earn a victory in the outing in which he gave up more than that during this stretch.

In Lester's last two starts combined, he has surrendered only three hits in 14 scoreless innings.

Why the Cardinals can pay on the MLB lines

As good as Lester has been lately, Michael Wacha (8-1, 2.47 ERA) has been even better for St. Louis.

John Minchillo/Associated Press

While Wacha has given up a few more runs, he has been consistently superior in riding a personal eight-game winning streak.

The 26-year-old righty has allowed two runs or less in each of his past 10 starts, with the Cardinals going 8-2 over that period dating back to April 20.

Last time out, Wacha surrendered two runs and four hits in 5.2 innings versus the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, and St. Louis still won 6-4.

He also faced Chicago earlier this year, allowing one earned run and six hits in 5.1 innings of a 4-3 victory on May 6 opposite Lester, with neither getting a decision.

Smart betting pick

The Cubs have lost four of the five meetings with the Cardinals this season, according to the OddsShark MLB Database, and they are really struggling offensively right now.

Outside of a five-run explosion in the 11th inning against the Brewers on Monday, they have scored just two runs in their last 31 innings.

St. Louis has totaled at least four runs in four of the five games versus Chicago this year and will do so again in another win.

MLB betting trends

Chicago is 12-5 in its last 17 games.

The total has gone under in six of Chicago's last seven games.

The total has gone under in four of St. Louis' last five games.

