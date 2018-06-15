San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

John McCoy/Getty Images

The surging Los Angeles Dodgers (35-32) will host the San Francisco Giants (34-35) on Friday as big home favorites at the sportsbooks for the series opener of this National League West rivalry.

The Dodgers have won nine of their last 11 games, including three in a row, to pull within 2.5 games of the Arizona Diamondbacks for the division lead, while the Giants are two games behind them in third place.

MLB betting line: The Dodgers opened as -179 favorites (wager $179 to win $100); the total is at 7.5 runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 4.1-0.8, Dodgers (MLB picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.

Why the Giants can pay on the MLB lines

San Francisco has won three of the past four meetings with Los Angeles along with four of the last six, according to the OddsShark MLB Database. In fact, the two previous games between the teams were not even that close, with the Giants winning by a combined score of 12-5 back at the end of April.

Even though a lot has changed since then, they have found a lot of success in this series as underdogs, as they are 6-4 overall this season in the matchup despite being in that role in all 10 meetings.

Why the Dodgers can pay on the MLB lines

The Dodgers have finally turned things around thanks in part to the best run differential in the NL West at plus-56. They also lead the division with 327 runs, and only the Atlanta Braves (336) have scored more in the league.

That should continue with a lopsided pitching matchup in their favor, as Los Angeles' Ross Stripling (5-1, 1.65 ERA) toes the rubber opposite San Francisco's Derek Holland (4-6, 4.54 ERA). Stripling has been great lately for the Dodgers, earning wins in his last five starts. Meanwhile, Holland has been better recently, but he is 0-1 in two starts versus Los Angeles this year with a 7.56 ERA.

Smart betting pick

It is difficult to go against Stripling and the Dodgers here, but the moneyline price is also too high. Instead, consider playing Los Angeles on the runline, especially with all of the games during Stripling's winning streak decided by three runs or more.

In addition, of Los Angeles' last nine wins, seven of them have been decided by at least three runs as well.

MLB betting trends

San Francisco is 2-4 in its last six games.

San Francisco is 6-16 in its last 22 games on the road.

The total has gone over in six of Los Angeles' last seven games.

All MLB odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.