1 Sleeper Every Team Should Consider in 2018 NBA Draft

There are already specific prospects tied to each NBA team based on projections and predraft rankings. But those predictions are rarely accurate.

We picked a sleeper option for each team, one who should be considered despite being viewed as an odd fit or reach.

In some cases, it may make sense to explore trading down for the player we suggested.

The Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors are the only teams without draft picks.