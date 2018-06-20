Hidden Stars: NFL's Best Who Have Yet to Make a Pro Bowl

1 of 10

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Tailback Lamar Miller has eclipsed 1,200 yards from scrimmage in each of the last four seasons and ran for at least 4.5 yards per carry twice in that span. However, his inability to reach the end zone has dealt a significant hit to his value—fantasy football owners can attest to this. As a ball-carrier, he's reached paydirt eight times in the last two campaigns.

Miller produced a Pro Bowl-worthy 2014 term in which he rushed for 1,099 yards on 216 totes through 16 contests for the Miami Dolphins. He didn't make the game, though, and he hasn't been able to duplicate that level of efficiency in Houston.

Still, despite sharing carries, Miller still has a small window of opportunity to make the Pro Bowl. The Houston Texans added 2017 third-rounder D'Onta Foreman to the backfield last season, and he logged 78 carries and scored two touchdowns—one fewer than his starting running mate. Coming off a torn Achilles, the 22-year-old remains uncertain for Week 1, per the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson.

Miller ranks fifth in combined rushing yards (3,932) over the past four seasons. A quick start while Foreman works his way back to 100 percent could lead to one of the 27-year-old's most productive years.