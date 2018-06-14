Jon Gruden Rips CBA, Says It Stunted Christian Hackenberg's Development

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Christian Hackenberg's time with the Raiders was short-lived, but new Oakland coach Jon Gruden doesn't put the blame on the quarterback.

He believes the current collective bargaining agreement played a major factor.

On Thursday, Gruden let it be known that the NFL's rules didn't allow the 2016 Jets' second-round pick to show the team what he can do, via ESPN.com's Mike Sando:

"Everybody is an expert out there on Hackenberg and thinks he can't play. It's unfortunate, this whole collective [bargaining agreement]. How do you develop a quarterback? I don't know how you do it.

"[Hackenberg] has been working on changing his stroke, his passing motion, and I think he did that. We just didn't have enough reps to take a good look at him. Since we were further along the road with some of our other guys, we didn't have the space.

"It is hard enough to get Connor Cook enough reps, let alone a fourth guy. It really depresses me how we can't spend more time with these young quarterbacks, and it is really going to be an impactful situation on the NFL in the future."

