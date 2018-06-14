US Open Tee Times 2018: Pairings and Predictions for Friday Schedule

Warren Little/Getty Images

A windy first day of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in New York was not the easiest day on the course for many golfers, so Day 2 offers a chance at redemption.

Or at least an opportunity to try to stay alive in the tournament.

Thursday's first round saw many of the big names struggle. Rory McIlroy (10-over 80), Phil Mickelson (7-over), Jordan Spieth (8-over) and Tiger Woods (8-over) all dug themselves early holes at the season's second major. As a result, the pressure will be on Friday as they try to get back into contention.

Below is a look ahead at the second round. Full leaderboard can be viewed on the PGA Tour's official website.

2018 U.S. Open Tee Times — Friday

6:45 a.m.: Matthew Jones, Ryan Fox, Shota Akiyoshi

6:45 a.m.*: Sam Burns, Brian Gay, Dean Burmester

6:56 a.m.: Paul Waring, Theo Humphrey (Amateur), Ted Potter

6:56 a.m.*: Ryan Evans, Chun An Yu (Amateur), Wenchong Liang

7:07 a.m.: Richy Werenski, Roberto Castro, Ollie Schniederjans

7:07 a.m.*: Russell Henley, Aaron Wise, Peter Uihlein

7:18 a.m.: Noah Goodwin (Amateur), Richie Ramsay, Kenny Perry

7:18 a.m.*: Tony Finau, Luke List, Gary Woodland

7:29 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Emiliano Grillo, Xander Schauffele

7:29 a.m.*: Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm, Rafa Cabrera Bello

7:40 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Webb Simpson, Graeme McDowell

7:40 a.m.*: Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari, Alex Noren

7:51 a.m.: Ernie Els, Steve Stricker, Jim Furyk

7:51 a.m.*: Cameron Smith, Kyle Stanley, Pat Perez

8:02 a.m.: Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott, Martin Kaymer

8:02 a.m.*: Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods

8:13 a.m.: Kevin Kisner, Ross Fisher, Adam Hadwin

8:13 a.m.*: Haotong Li, Si Woo Kim, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

8:24 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Byeong Hun An, Chez Reavie

8:24 a.m.*: Jason Dufner, Braden Thornberry (Amateur), Brandt Snedeker

8:35 a.m.: Lucas Herbert, Brian Stuard, Stewart Hagestad (Amateur)

8:35 a.m.*: Rikuya Hoshino, Ryan Lumsden (Amateur), James Morrison

8:46 a.m.: Franklin Huang (Amateur), Sebastian Vazquez, Michael Miller

8:46 a.m.*: Cameron Wilson, Will Grimmer (Amateur), Philip Barbaree (Amateur)

8:57 a.m.: Christopher Babcock, Timothy Wiseman (Amateur), David Gazzolo

8:57 a.m.*: Rhett Rasmussen (Amateur), Michael Hebert, Michael Block

12:30 p.m.: Scott Stallings, Sebastian Munoz, Matthew Southgate

12:30 p.m.*: Harold Varner, Scott Piercy, Matthieu Pavon

12:41 p.m.: Trey Mullinax, Matt Parziale (Amateur), Jason Scrivener

12:41 p.m.*: Michael Putnam, Scott Gregory, Will Zalatoris

12:52 p.m.: David Bransdon, Eric Axley, Tyler Duncan

12:52 p.m.*: Brendan Steele, Chesson Hadley, Harry Ellis (Amateur)

1:03 p.m.: Garrett Rank (Amateur), Mackenzie Hughes, Aaron Baddeley

1:03 p.m.*: Jhonattan Vegas, Dylan Frittelli, Doug Ghim (Amateur)

1:14 p.m.: Alexander Levy, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay

1:14 p.m.*: Louis Oosthuizen, Jimmy Walker, Justin Rose

1:25 p.m.: Paul Casey, Satoshi Kodaira, Branden Grace

1:25 p.m.*: Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Jason Day

1:36 p.m.: Zach Johnson, Charl Schwartzel, Patrick Reed

1:36 p.m.*: Tyrrell Hatton, Danny Willett, Ian Poulter

1:47 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth

1:47 p.m.*: Kevin Chappell, Andrew Johnston, Daniel Berger

1:58 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Marc Leishman, Rickie Fowler

1:58 p.m.*: Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Matt Kuchar

2:09 p.m.: Charles Howell, Bill Haas, Charley Hoffman

2:09 p.m.*: Thorbjorn Olesen, Shubhankar Sharma, Patrick Rodgers

2:20 p.m.: Sungjae Im, Russell Knox, Matthew Wallace

2:20 p.m.*: Lanto Griffin, Tom Lewis, Jacob Bergeron (Amateur)

2:31 p.m.: Shintaro Ban (Amateur), Sung Joon Park, Tim Wilkinson

2:31 p.m.*: Kristoffer Reitan (Amateur), Luis Gagne (Amateur), Cole Miller

2:42 p.m.: Dylan Meyer, Sulman Raza, Chris Naegel

2:42 p.m.*: Mickey DeMorat, Tyler Strafaci (Amateur), Calum Hill

All times are ET

*Group starts on the 10th hole

Friday's Predictions

Dustin Johnson Separates From Pack

Warren Little/Getty Images

Dustin Johnson is one of the few golfers who managed to escape Thursday in good position. Now, he's going to grab control of the tournament.

The 33-year-old American notched three birdies in the first eight holes, limiting the negatives to just one bogey.

The back nine was a different story, though, as he had two bogeys with just one birdie. All of that led to a one-under and a tie for first place.

Now, it's time for the No. 1 player in the world to punish the field for not taking advantage of the opportunity at hand.

In his last nine tournaments, he has improved from Day 1 to Day 2 a total of seven times, including five times of an improvement of at least three strokes. He posted a lower score in the second round just once during that span.

Johnson already two wins this season as well as six top-10 finishes, including a six-stroke victory at the FedEx St. Jude Classic last week. Friday will give the 2016 U.S. Open champ a chance to make a strong push for back-to-back tournament titles.

Tiger Woods Bounces Back

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

As previously mentioned, Woods was just one of many high-profile golfers to struggle in the opening round. Day 2 will be much kinder to the 42-year-old, however.

It was a rough go of things for Woods on Thursday right from the start. He opened his tournament with a triple-bogey and followed it up with a bogey on the second. From there, it was an uphill battle.

He managed to shoot a one-under over the next eight holes, nabbing a birdie on hole No. 5.

Once he reached the back nine, though, his day only got tougher. After making par on the 10th, Woods had a stretch that saw him go bogey, par and a pair of double bogeys.

As much as he struggled on Thursday, Woods has made a habit of it this year to use the middle rounds to surge. In each of his last two tournaments, he has shaken off slow starts to climb the leaderboard on Day 2. In fact, he most recently went from an even-par in the opening round of the 2018 Memorial Tournament to a 5-under in the second round.

That helped him move right into the thick of contention and ultimately finish in 23rd.

Woods has dug himself quite the hole with his 8-over. The good news is that there weren't many golfers who were able to handle the conditions. Only four golfers managed to shoot under par on the day.

Can Woods rebound from a brutal opening 18 holes to win his first major in a decade? That may be a reach, given how far back he is—although if the leaders slip up, anything can happen. While another 8-over would be a shock, look for Tiger to be on the prowl on Friday. The second and third rounds have been where he has been at his best this year, and that trend will continue in New York.

