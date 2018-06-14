Kenneth Faried Trade Rumors: Nuggets, Hawks in Talks to Deal PF

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets are "aggressively" shopping power forward Kenneth Faried in an attempt to shed salary before the start of free agency, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Michael Cunningham.

Citing a source with knowledge of the situation, Cunningham reported the Atlanta Hawks "are willing to accommodate them for the right price." Specifically, Denver would have to attach draft picks or young assets as sweetener.

Faried will earn $13.8 million in the final year of his deal.

The Nuggets own the 14th pick in the first round of next week's draft, as well as pick Nos. 43 and 58 in the second round. Cunningham also cited Malik Beasley and Tyler Lydon as assets the Nuggets could ship to Atlanta.

Faried, 28, averaged a career-low 5.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game last season while appearing in just 32 games as he fell out of head coach Michael Malone's rotation.