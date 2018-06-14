Kenneth Faried Trade Rumors: Nuggets, Hawks in Talks to Deal PF

Alec Nathan
June 14, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 17: Kenneth Faried #35 of the Denver Nuggets drives to the basket against the LA Clippers on January 17, 2018 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets are "aggressively" shopping power forward Kenneth Faried in an attempt to shed salary before the start of free agency, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Michael Cunningham

Citing a source with knowledge of the situation, Cunningham reported the Atlanta Hawks "are willing to accommodate them for the right price." Specifically, Denver would have to attach draft picks or young assets as sweetener. 

Faried will earn $13.8 million in the final year of his deal. 

The Nuggets own the 14th pick in the first round of next week's draft, as well as pick Nos. 43 and 58 in the second round. Cunningham also cited Malik Beasley and Tyler Lydon as assets the Nuggets could ship to Atlanta. 

Faried, 28, averaged a career-low 5.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game last season while appearing in just 32 games as he fell out of head coach Michael Malone's rotation. 

