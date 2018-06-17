World Cup 2018: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Online Coverage Guide for Sunday

TF-Images/Getty Images

Sunday will give us our first glimpse of defending champions Germany at the 2018 World Cup, as well as fellow contenders Brazil.

The former take on Mexico in Group F, while the latter face off against Switzerland in Group E, which also sees Costa Rica take on Serbia.

Here are the viewing details for each match:

4 p.m. local time/1 p.m. BST /8 a.m. ET, Costa Rica vs. Serbia (Group E): ITV , Fox

/8 a.m. ET, Costa Rica vs. Serbia (Group E): , Fox 6 p.m. local time/4 p.m. BST /11 a.m. ET, Germany vs. Mexico (Group F): BBC, FS1

/11 a.m. ET, Germany vs. Mexico (Group F): BBC, FS1 9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST /2 p.m. ET, Brazil vs. Switzerland (Group E): ITV , FS1

In the United Kingdom, the action will be streamed via the BBC website or the ITV Hub. In the United States, the action will be streamed via Fox Soccer 2GO.

Germany vs. Mexico

Die Mannschaft have one of the best squads at the World Cup, but their results ahead of the tournament have done little to inspire.

Germany lost 2-1 at the hands of Austria before scraping to a win by the same scoreline against Saudi Arabia—whom Russia humiliated 5-0 in the opening match of the tournament on Thursday—despite naming a full-strength team, and they benefited from an own goal in that match, too.

Football writer Raphael Honigstein noted their struggles:

Mexico haven't fared a great deal better, though. They drew 0-0 with Wales and beat Scotland 1-0, but in their only match with World Cup opposition, they lost 2-0 to Denmark.

Per ESPN FC's Tom Marshall, it was far from their best performance:

El Tri will be buoyed by Germany's recent results, but come the tournament itself, they're usually as imperious as ever.

If Mexico perform to their capabilities, they can give the world champions something to think about, but Germany should come away with a win here.

Brazil vs. Switzerland

Brazil have come a long way since their last outing at a World Cup, in which they were humiliated 7-1 on home soil by Germany.

Now a cohesive unit that boasts flair as well as function, the Selecao are the closest they've been to the classic Brazil sides of old for quite some time, though this tournament will show us just how close they are.

Squawka Football shared their superb record under manager Tite:

The Selecao haven't conceded a goal in their last six matches, despite facing the likes of Chile, Germany and Croatia in that time.

Switzerland were able to hold Spain to a 1-1 draw in their first warm-up match, though they had an error from David De Gea to thank for that as they were otherwise outplayed.

The Swiss should provide a useful early test for Brazil, but it's difficult to look past the South Americans here as they embark on their quest for World Cup redemption.