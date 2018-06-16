Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo: 12 Years on from Their World Cup Debuts

0 of 5

Jon Super/Associated Press

It's the football rivalry that never runs out of fresh storylines.

A constant challenge to score more goals, to score better goals, to become known as the greatest of all time.

The Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi debate will never be solved—but it will soon be over. Whisper it quietly, but we could be witnessing the beginning of the end.

This tournament in Russia is probably the last time we will see these two legends of the game at a FIFA World Cup together.

So whether we're gloating over Messi's missed penalty against Iceland or insisting only one of Ronaldo's goals against Spain was actually good, we will all miss them on this stage when they are gone.

Quite where we would be without them barely deserves a moment's thought. An inspiration to millions, their place in history alongside the greats has long been secured.

"He is relentless in his pursuit of greatness," BBC Sport's Rio Ferdinand said after watching Ronaldo's opening-game hat-trick. Messi will have to wait until the next match now to have his say, following Argentina's 1-1 draw in Moscow.

Very few players have had such impact on the sport as this, and there has never been a time when two such talents have gone head-to-head in this manner.

But Ronaldo will be 37 by the time the next World Cup comes around, while Messi will be turning 35. Their quest to add that one missing trophy is undoubtedly intensified this summer by the genuine doubt over whether they will make it to Qatar in four years' time.

They have come a long way since an international journey that began 12 years ago in Germany.