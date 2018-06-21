Jevon Carter NBA Draft 2018: Scouting Report for Memphis Grizzlies' Pick

Brad Tollefson/Associated Press

The Memphis Grizzlies have selected Jevon Carter in the 2018 NBA draft with the No. 32 overall pick.

After establishing himself as one of college basketball's top defenders through three years at West Virginia, Carter improved his offense this past season to get on the NBA map. He followed a strong senior year by impressing at the combine and solidifying himself as a legitimate pro prospect who can help at both ends of the floor.

Quick hitters

Size: 6'1 ½"

Weight: 196.2 pounds

Wingspan: 6'4 ¼"

Reach: 7'11"

Pro-player comparison: Patrick Beverley

Offensive strengths

Carter averaged 17.3 points by improving his jump shot. His three-point numbers were similar to last year's, as he finished at a 39.3 percent clip compared to 38.9. But he became more deadly when pulling up from two, having hit 50.0 percent of his attempts between 17 feet and the arc. Carter also proved to be effective off the ball, ranking in the 82nd percentile on those possessions. He showed a good feel for running West Virginia's offense and making the right passes with a 6.6-2.6 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Offensive weaknesses

While Carter improved around the perimeter, his lack of athleticism hurt him around the basket. He shot just 41.5 percent at the rim and missed 25 of 33 floater attempts. Carter also struggled to create good shots for teammates out of isolation, ranking in the 23rd percentile in that department. He lacks the ability to blow by opponents, and he's not a sharp one-on-one scorer in terms of finding ways to separate.

Defensive outlook

Carter's defensive outlook is the most appealing part of his scouting report. He's physical, quick, instinctive and always prepared to pressure full court. He averaged 3.0 steals per game in 2017-18 and a remarkable 2.3 steals for his career. Carter has some of the fastest defensive hands of any prospect in recent memory. It's not often guards can stick in the league just for their defense, but Carter is a candidate.

Rookie-year projection

Carter's calling card will be to make life difficult for opposing ball-handlers, and he should be able to fulfill that duty immediately. Offensively, he'll take what's given to him. He'll make sure the right teammates have the ball, and he'll knock down the open jump shots that find him. Carter should earn the respect of the locker room fast with his intensity on the floor and defensive effort.

Projected role: Backup point guard

Carter's ceiling is that of a backup. His age (22), tools and athletic limitations work against his chances of making major improvements. Instead, he'll carve out a role as a defensive specialist like Beverley, who can also be counted on to handle the ball and make decisions, ideally for a second unit.

Stats courtesy of Synergy Sports. Measurements courtesy of NBA.com.