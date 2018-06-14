Report: Bryce Harper Approached by MLB About Joining 2018 Home Run Derby

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 14, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 13: Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals in action against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 13, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Nationals defeated the Yankees 5-4. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Major League Baseball reportedly hopes to have Washington Nationals superstar Bryce Harper participate in this year's Home Run Derby during All-Star festivities, according to Jon Heyman of FRS Baseball.

"Sources say MLB has reached out to Harper about participating in the derby, but word is they have yet to put any pressure on him," Heyman reported. "Harper hasn't committed one way or another, and he is said not to have made up his mind."

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

