Bold Predictions for WWE Money in the Bank 2018 MatchesJune 14, 2018
Bold Predictions for WWE Money in the Bank 2018 Matches
WWE heads into Money in the Bank 2018 with a mixture of excitement and anticipation.
Arguably one of the most pivotal shows of the year—not least because it goes a long way to defining the company's future plans with its major championships—this year's pay-per-view once again promises to be seismic.
And there should be no shortage of drama or surprises.
With a stacked card, headlined by the two ladder matches which will determine the men's and women's briefcase winners, there is plenty to be discussed with the event just days away.
Here's a look at some bold predictions for the show.
The New Day Begin to Disintegrate
For at least a couple of years now, fans have been wondering when the inevitable break-up of The New Day would happen.
Few stables last as long as The New Day have and, to their credit, the trio have made a great habit of always re-inventing themselves and remaining popular with fans.
But with one, as yet undetermined, member of the team to enter the Money in the Bank ladder match on Sunday, perhaps this could be the moment where cracks begin to appear in the faction.
The smart money is on Big E competing this weekend ahead of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. After all, he's ready-made for a bout like this, given his power and agility. He could yet become the bout's MVP.
But perhaps WWE will tease tension among the group, with all three members believing they deserve the spot in the contest.
It may not be the night they split up once and for all, but Sunday could well be the beginning of the end for The New Day.
Seth Rollins Will Be in the Match of the Night Yet Again
Given the title of this weekend's show, it's somewhat appropriate to point out that right now, Seth Rollins is money.
Few, if any, stars are more over than Rollins, who is delivering stellar matches with varying opponents on a near-weekly basis.
Nobody is near Rollins at the moment in terms of momentum. In a way, it's a shame he isn't in the Money in the Bank match itself—but you get the feeling that Rollins doesn't need a briefcase to be in back world title contention before the year is out.
And on Sunday, back his bout with Elias to be the best of the entire night—including the unpredictable, chaotic ladder matches that will likely headline the show.
Elias himself is no slouch, and together, you get the feeling Rollins and his opponent in Sunday's Intercontinental Championship match can make magic.
It would hardly be a surprise if Rollins delivered, after all.
At Least One Briefcase Is Cashed in on the Same Night
It wouldn't be the first time someone has won the Money in the Bank briefcase and cashed it in on the same evening, would it?
The beauty of the briefcase is that it can create a magical, career-defining moment at any time, in any place.
But this Sunday, there will be a cash-in. And it will come in the women's division.
No matter whether it's a competitor from Raw or SmackDown who claims the briefcase, circumstances dictate there is a window of opportunity to cash-in.
Take SmackDown, for example. Carmella going over Asuka clean would do little for the latter's momentum—and it is not unreasonable to assume Asuka as champion is somewhat premature on the blue brand.
So someone like Becky Lynch crashing the party and cashing-in makes sense. As is the case on Raw—Ronda Rousey being beaten would make little creative sense. Beating the biggest threat to her dominance in Nia Jax so soon also does nothing for the division's direction.
So what odds Natalya spoiling the match and becoming champion herself?
Expect a cash-in on Sunday night.
The Miz Becomes Mr. Money in the Bank Again
One WWE record held by CM Punk has already disappeared recently—he could be about to lose another this weekend.
Only one man has won the Money in the Bank briefcase—and that was Punk, in 2008 and 2009. On both occasions he successfully cashed-in.
However, on Sunday, there's a distinct possibility that he may have to share that record with The Miz, who looks in great form to become Mr. Money in the Bank.
He ticks all the boxes WWE requires from its next champion-in-waiting. He's at his best when he's working with a title or briefcase, as evidenced by his superb runs with the Intercontinental Championship.
He's also still supremely over, and remains one of the most popular members of WWE's roster, despite working as a heel.
The sheer thought of Miz teasing the man with the WWE Championship on a near-weekly basis is too good for the company to ignore.
Braun Strowman and Finn Balor may stand out from Raw, but in reality, there's only one Mr. Money in the Bank. And he's awesome.