Bold Predictions for WWE Money in the Bank 2018 Matches

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE heads into Money in the Bank 2018 with a mixture of excitement and anticipation.

Arguably one of the most pivotal shows of the year—not least because it goes a long way to defining the company's future plans with its major championships—this year's pay-per-view once again promises to be seismic.

And there should be no shortage of drama or surprises.

With a stacked card, headlined by the two ladder matches which will determine the men's and women's briefcase winners, there is plenty to be discussed with the event just days away.

Here's a look at some bold predictions for the show.