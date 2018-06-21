Moritz Wagner NBA Draft 2018: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Lakers' Pick

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers have selected Moritz Wagner in the 2018 NBA draft with the No. 25 overall pick.

A participant at the 2017 combine, Wagner withdrew his name from consideration to return to Michigan for a junior year in which he improved. He also wound up playing a major role in Michigan's run to the national championship game. Questions remain about how well he'll transition to the pros, though his strengths and style of play are suited for today's NBA.

Quick hitters

Size: 6'11 ½"

Weight: 241.4 pounds

Wingspan: 7'0"

Reach: 9'0"

Pro-player comparison: Frank Kaminsky

Offensive strengths

Wagner's obvious draw is his solid jump shot for a near 7-footer. He made 63 threes in 39 games and shot over 39 percent from that range for the second consecutive season. Wagner made 24 pick-and-pop jumpers, though he was even more efficient when rolling to the basket, making 18 of 22 attempts. He also showed the ability to attack closeouts and score on the move, having converted 14 of 22 drives to the hoop out of spot-ups. Wagner also did a nice job of timing his cuts to the basket and finishing (25-of-32).

Offensive weaknesses

Wagner only graded out in the 38th percentile in post-ups, as he struggled against physicality. He finished in the 37th percentile out of isolation. Playing 27.6 minutes per game, he totaled 33 assists. If his jumper isn't falling, it'll most likely be an ineffective performance from Wagner. It's also easy to question if his heavier feet will prevent him from beating defenders off the dribble or finishing at the rim.

Defensive outlook

Defense could be an issue. Wagner graded in the 27th percentile when guarding the post, where opponents easily scored through him and pushed him off his ground. He wasn't much better around the perimeter (36th percentile in spot-ups). Wagner will struggle with closeouts, and he seems unlikely to be switchable in pick-and-roll coverage.

Rookie-year projection

He could see minutes as a rookie just for his ability to stretch the floor. He'll help improve spacing and add a shot-maker to the frontcourt. He'll likely do a lot of spotting up and less post or inside work. And he won't be able to play long stretches due to his defense.

Projected role: Stretch-big reserve

Just as we saw with Kaminsky, Wagner's lack of athleticism and toughness down low will keep his ceiling in check. He won't be able to pull off some of the moves in the NBA we saw him execute in college. However, bigs who can shoot are always in demand. And though Kaminsky isn't a must-start player, he's bound to last just for his three-ball. Wagner can do the same while offering more intensity and competitiveness.

Stats courtesy of Synergy Sports. Measurements courtesy of NBA.com.