NJ Governor Phil Murphy Places State's 1st Legal Bet, Backs Germany, Devils

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 14, 2018

FILE – In this May 14, 2018, file photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. A day before New Jersey’s governor makes his state’s first legal wager on a sporting event, sports betting will be the main topic at a major gambling industry conference in Atlantic City. The East Coast Gaming Congress on Wednesday, June 13, will discuss where sports betting stands and what might be next now that New Jersey has won a U.S. Supreme Court case clearing the way for all 50 states to legalize it if they choose. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
John Locher/Associated Press

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy placed the first official bet since the state legalized sports gambling after the United States Supreme Court struck down a 1992 law last month that previously banned the practice.

Darren Rovell of ESPN noted Murphy placed $20 futures wagers on Germany to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the New Jersey Devils to win the 2019 Stanley Cup:

The World Cup kicks off Thursday with the opening match between host nation Russia and Saudi Arabia. Germany (+475) is the oddsmakers' second choice behind favorite Brazil (+400) heading into soccer's biggest international event, per OddsShark.   

Meanwhile, the Devils are a 40-1 long shot heading into the next NHL season, per OddsShark, meaning Murphy's bet could provide an $820 return if he received the same odds and they hoist the Cup in 12 months.

