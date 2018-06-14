NJ Governor Phil Murphy Places State's 1st Legal Bet, Backs Germany, Devils

NJ Governor Phil Murphy Places State's 1st Legal Bet, Backs Germany, DevilsJune 14, 2018
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy placed the first official bet since the state legalized sports gambling after the United States Supreme Court struck down a 1992 law last month that previously banned the practice.
Darren Rovell of ESPN noted Murphy placed $20 futures wagers on Germany to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the New Jersey Devils to win the 2019 Stanley Cup:
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy places the first legal sports bet in the state of New Jersey: $20 on Germany to win the World Cup, $20 on the Devils to win the Stanley Cup. https://t.co/7QYeAmb2UV
The World Cup kicks off Thursday with the opening match between host nation Russia and Saudi Arabia. Germany (+475) is the oddsmakers' second choice behind favorite Brazil (+400) heading into soccer's biggest international event, per OddsShark.
Meanwhile, the Devils are a 40-1 long shot heading into the next NHL season, per OddsShark, meaning Murphy's bet could provide an $820 return if he received the same odds and they hoist the Cup in 12 months.
