NJ Governor Phil Murphy Places State's 1st Legal Bet, Backs Germany, Devils

John Locher/Associated Press

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy placed the first official bet since the state legalized sports gambling after the United States Supreme Court struck down a 1992 law last month that previously banned the practice.

Darren Rovell of ESPN noted Murphy placed $20 futures wagers on Germany to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the New Jersey Devils to win the 2019 Stanley Cup:

The World Cup kicks off Thursday with the opening match between host nation Russia and Saudi Arabia. Germany (+475) is the oddsmakers' second choice behind favorite Brazil (+400) heading into soccer's biggest international event, per OddsShark.

Meanwhile, the Devils are a 40-1 long shot heading into the next NHL season, per OddsShark, meaning Murphy's bet could provide an $820 return if he received the same odds and they hoist the Cup in 12 months.