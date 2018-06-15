World Cup Bracket 2018: Group Standings, Odds and Picks for Friday

TF-Images/Getty Images

Fernando Hierro will take charge of his first game as Spain boss on Friday when they take on Portugal, having replaced Julen Lopetegui the day before the 2018 World Cup started.

That Group B clash will headline the action on the second day of the tournament, after the first round of matches in Group A are completed when Egypt take on Uruguay.

Russia put Saudia Arabia to the sword 5-0 on Thursday, so Group A stands as follows:

The other match on Friday sees Morocco face off against Iran, also in Group B.

We can see who the favourites and underdogs are for Friday's games courtesy of OddsShark (Odds correct as of Thursday):

Egypt (27-5), Draw (12-5), Uruguay (61-100). Pick: 1-2

Morocco (6-5), Draw (48-25), Iran (53-20). Pick: 1-0

Portugal (16-5), Draw (23-10), Spain (17-20). Pick: 1-1

Portugal vs. Spain

Spain appeared to be entering the tournament in top condition, having gone unbeaten in Lopetegui's 20 matches in charge.

With the chaos surrounding his sacking—which came after he was announced as Real Madrid manager on Tuesday—and the appointment of Hierro on Wednesday, their outlook is now very different:

After Lopetegui was fired, former footballer Gary Lineker revealed he no longer considered La Roja to be contenders for the crown:

Hierro was the country's sporting director and will perhaps offer some continuity, but his only managerial experience was a year in charge of Real Oviedo for the 2016-17 season.

That's not to say Spain are doomed in Russia or Hierro isn't capable of steadying the ship, but their chances in this match could well hinge on the players' ability to put the off-field distractions to one side.

Playing their most difficult group opponents in their first game won't help, and Portugal are capable of capitalising on any uncertainty in the Spain side, courtesy of attacking talents such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva and Goncalo Guedes.

If history is anything to go by, it could be a close encounter, though:

It's difficult to know what to expect from Spain. It would hardly be surprising if the squad have been significantly affected by the furore, but they also have as much experience and talent as any team in the tournament, so they could rise above it.

As for Portugal, they will have been emboldened by the scenes in their opponents' camp, but they tend to grow into tournaments rather than start off strongly—the last time they opened one with a win was UEFA Euro 2008.



A slow start in the manner of recent tournaments could let Spain off the hook.