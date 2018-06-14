US Open Golf 2018 Leaderboard: Top Scores, Round 1 Standings at Shinnecock Hills

US Open Golf 2018 Leaderboard: Top Scores, Round 1 Standings at Shinnecock HillsJune 14, 2018
The first round of the U.S. Open is all about setting a tone and establishing a consistent approach to a difficult and challenging course that can bring underprepared competitors to their knees.
This year's U.S. Open figures to be quite challenging to the 156 players who are taking part in the tournament at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, New York.
The United States Golf Association has earned its reputation for making the U.S. Open the toughest tournament of the year, and that should be underlined this year.
That's because the players "defeated" the course last year when the U.S. Open was held at Erin Hills in Wisconsin. Longball-hitting Brooks Koepka was on top of his game at last year's tournament and won with a score of 16 under par.
Seven golfers were 10-under or better, and that's not supposed to happen in this tournament. It would be shocking to see similar scores at this year's U.S. Open.
Dustin Johnson, who will play the opening two rounds with Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas, is the plus-800 favorite (wager $100 to gain a profit of $800), according to OddsShark. Justin Rose is the second choice at plus-1200.
Golf fans can follow the leaderboard and up-to-date standings, courtesy of PGATour.com.
Here's a look at the odds for the top contenders in the tournament:
Sky Sports Golf @SkySportsGolf
Justin Rose says he's more interested in winning majors than becoming World No 1, despite the chance to move top of the world rankings at the #USOpen... https://t.co/sjTqkJRb4h #GolfonSky https://t.co/kzHUq1wCCZ
U.S. Open odds (courtesy of OddsShark)
Dustin Johnson, +800
Justin Rose, +1200
Justin Thomas, +1400
Rory McIlroy, +1400
Jason Day, +1600
Rickie Fowler, +1800
Jordan Spieth, +1800
Jon Rahm, +1800
Brooks Koepka, +2000
Tiger Woods, +2200
Phil Mickelson, +2500
Branden Grace, +2500
Henrik Stenson, +2800
Hideki Matsuyama, +3300
Bryson DeChambeau, +3300
Tommy Fleetwood, +4000
Patrick Reed, +4000
Paul Casey, +5000
Marc Leishman, +5000
Alex Noren, +5000
Sergio Garcia, +5000
Francesco Molinari, +5000
Dustin Johnson, Thomas and Woods will tee off at 1:47 p.m. ET Thursday and 8:02 a.m. Friday.
Two of the other highlighted afternoon pairings include Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm and Rafa Cabrera Bello teeing off at 1:14 p.m. Thursday and 7:29 a.m. Friday. The three Spaniards may be able to bring out the best in each other and play themselves into contention.
The trio of veteran golfers Ernie Els, Steve Stricker Jim Furyk will commence play at 1:36 p.m. Thursday and again at 7:51 a.m. Friday.
BBC Sport @BBCSport
"This time last year I had just been given the OK to start walking again." Playing in the #USOpen is a "pure bonus" for Tiger Woods. Read: https://t.co/sbago1NmeY https://t.co/FWxzfI4J3D
The return of Woods to a prominent spot in the sport is likely to lead to heightened interest and potentially eye-opening ratings for Fox and FS1, as those two networks will broadcast the tournament. Fox is in its fourth year of broadcasting the U.S. Open, and while that network had a few issues in its first broadcast in 2015, it does bring a different look than traditional golf networks CBS and NBC.
There are a number of prop bets involving Woods and the other golfers at the U.S. Open. Woods hasn't won a major tournament since his triumph at the 2008 U.S. Open, and golf fans can wager $10,000 to win $100 if they want to bet that the streak will continue and that he won't end up victorious, per OddsShark.
The odds on Tiger having the best score among all American players is offered at a price of plus-1400, with Johnson the favorite in that category at plus-500 followed by Thomas at plus-900.
Other props are offered on the likelihood of a hole in one, with "yes" offered at minus-110 and "no" offered at minus-120. Those who believe that the tournament will end in a playoff can make that wager at plus-300, while the no-playoff option comes at a cost of minus-450.
