US Open Golf 2018 Leaderboard: Top Scores, Round 1 Standings at Shinnecock Hills

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

The first round of the U.S. Open is all about setting a tone and establishing a consistent approach to a difficult and challenging course that can bring underprepared competitors to their knees.

This year's U.S. Open figures to be quite challenging to the 156 players who are taking part in the tournament at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, New York.

The United States Golf Association has earned its reputation for making the U.S. Open the toughest tournament of the year, and that should be underlined this year.

That's because the players "defeated" the course last year when the U.S. Open was held at Erin Hills in Wisconsin. Longball-hitting Brooks Koepka was on top of his game at last year's tournament and won with a score of 16 under par.

Seven golfers were 10-under or better, and that's not supposed to happen in this tournament. It would be shocking to see similar scores at this year's U.S. Open.

Dustin Johnson, who will play the opening two rounds with Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas, is the plus-800 favorite (wager $100 to gain a profit of $800), according to OddsShark. Justin Rose is the second choice at plus-1200.

Golf fans can follow the leaderboard and up-to-date standings, courtesy of PGATour.com.

Here's a look at the odds for the top contenders in the tournament:

U.S. Open odds (courtesy of OddsShark)

Dustin Johnson, +800

Justin Rose, +1200

Justin Thomas, +1400

Rory McIlroy, +1400

Jason Day, +1600

Rickie Fowler, +1800

Jordan Spieth, +1800

Jon Rahm, +1800

Brooks Koepka, +2000

Tiger Woods, +2200

Phil Mickelson, +2500

Branden Grace, +2500

Henrik Stenson, +2800

Hideki Matsuyama, +3300

Bryson DeChambeau, +3300

Tommy Fleetwood, +4000

Patrick Reed, +4000

Paul Casey, +5000

Marc Leishman, +5000

Alex Noren, +5000

Sergio Garcia, +5000

Francesco Molinari, +5000

Dustin Johnson, Thomas and Woods will tee off at 1:47 p.m. ET Thursday and 8:02 a.m. Friday.

Two of the other highlighted afternoon pairings include Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm and Rafa Cabrera Bello teeing off at 1:14 p.m. Thursday and 7:29 a.m. Friday. The three Spaniards may be able to bring out the best in each other and play themselves into contention.

The trio of veteran golfers Ernie Els, Steve Stricker Jim Furyk will commence play at 1:36 p.m. Thursday and again at 7:51 a.m. Friday.

The return of Woods to a prominent spot in the sport is likely to lead to heightened interest and potentially eye-opening ratings for Fox and FS1, as those two networks will broadcast the tournament. Fox is in its fourth year of broadcasting the U.S. Open, and while that network had a few issues in its first broadcast in 2015, it does bring a different look than traditional golf networks CBS and NBC.

There are a number of prop bets involving Woods and the other golfers at the U.S. Open. Woods hasn't won a major tournament since his triumph at the 2008 U.S. Open, and golf fans can wager $10,000 to win $100 if they want to bet that the streak will continue and that he won't end up victorious, per OddsShark.

The odds on Tiger having the best score among all American players is offered at a price of plus-1400, with Johnson the favorite in that category at plus-500 followed by Thomas at plus-900.

Other props are offered on the likelihood of a hole in one, with "yes" offered at minus-110 and "no" offered at minus-120. Those who believe that the tournament will end in a playoff can make that wager at plus-300, while the no-playoff option comes at a cost of minus-450.