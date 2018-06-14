WWE Money in the Bank 2018: How to Book Perfect Men's and Women's Ladder Matches

Credit: WWE.com

If booked correctly, a WWE Money in the Bank ladder match can often provide one of the standout moments of the year in professional wrestling.

This year's two bouts look set to be among the best in history, given the star-studded lineups.

But how can both matches be a success? What are the finer points that make a Money in the Bank contest tick all the boxes? Here's a look at booking them the best way.

The Perfect Mix of Styles

Style goes a long way to dictating how successful a Money in the Bank match can be.

Like most bouts that involve ladders, an absolute must is some high-flying risk-takers. The likes of Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins and Daniel Bryan have all lit up Money in the Bank bouts in recent years with their ability.

This year, while there is more of a focus on bigger stars like Samoa Joe and Rusev, the likes of Finn Balor provide the possibility for incredible, exhilarating stunts that will leave fans breathless.

But athletic risk-takers are also complemented by powerhouses in good Money in the Bank matches. For all the leaps over the top rope and through tables, what provides equal excitement is seeing big men like Braun Strowman tossing guys from ladders and causing absolute mayhem.

WWE looks to have struck a balance with its men's match this year in regards to getting the perfect clash of styles.

The Finer Details of the Matches: Push the Boundaries

Good ladder matches usually feature spots that leave fans in awe. This year's contests should be no exception.

Fans should be on their feet in rapturous applause for Charlotte Flair's death-defying leaps. Her moonsault from the top rope should be performed from a ladder on one of her rivals early on to set the tone for the rest of the match.

In the men's match, have Braun Strowman tear through the field in the opening exchanges before the competitors decide the only way to deal with The Monster Among Men is to number up against him.

That will involve another huge spot, probably putting him through an announce table before burying him under a heap of ladders, taking him out of a large part of the bout.

Elsewhere, the likes of Rusev and Finn Balor should not be afraid to show their daredevil side. Balor leaping from ladders onto his opponents, Rusev showing all his super-athlete prowess to lay waste to the field.

There should be near misses; probably even moments where it looks like the briefcase is going to be won before the chance is snatched away by a rival at the last moment.

That brings us nicely onto the finishes...

Be Bold With the Winning Contender

Convincing fans to expect the unexpected is part of any successful bout.

This year in particular, there are one or two contenders in both briefcase matches who stand out as the leading contenders for victory—but WWE should not be worried to stray away from those stars.

In the men's match, the dominance of Braun Strowman perhaps makes him the early favorite, but if WWE surprised their fanbase by pinning the briefcase on someone like Rusev or The Miz, it would instantly make the contest more memorable, not to mention the fact it would create a huge talking point.

For evidence of this, looking back to SmackDown's own Money in the Bank match in 2011 is probably the best example.

In that match, the likes of Wade Barrett, Kane and Cody Rhodes stood out as the favorites and the big names, but instead, WWE went with Daniel Bryan as the victor. It still stands out to this day as one of the more memorable victories: even if Bryan's cashing-in of the briefcase was underwhelming.

Perhaps there's the temptation to go with a big name like Charlotte Flair in the women's match this year. But by instead opting to push a new name into the main event scene, like Becky Lynch or even Lana, it would certainly get people talking.

Above all else, and with everything happening in the match, WWE has to remember its need to be brave when it comes to picking the winners.