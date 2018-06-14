Tottenham Reportedly Lodge £15M Bid for Aston Villa Midfielder Jack Grealish

Tottenham Reportedly Lodge £15M Bid for Aston Villa Midfielder Jack GrealishJune 14, 2018
Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made a £15 million bid for Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish.
According to Sky Sports News, the 22-year-old has only recently emerged as a target for Spurs, but they've made a significant move for the youngster before a number of Premier League rivals.
Chelsea, Fulham and Leicester City are also credited with an interest in Grealish, who excelled for the Midlands outfit in the Championship in 2017-18.
"Villa value their prize asset at closer to double that figure—and they could be more interested in a bid from Chelsea, especially as it is likely to see Grealish loaned back to the club for next season," the report continued. "However, despite their precarious financial state, senior sources at Villa believe they may not be forced to sell their star academy graduate after all."
As noted in the report, Villa have been in financial bother of late, with the club avoiding administration after owner Dr Tony Xia managed to secure a loan of £6 million.
However, clubs will surely seek to capitalise on the situation by making a move for some key players, and Grealish is the crown jewel of the team that fell just short of promotion last season, as they lost 1-0 to Fulham in the Championship play-off final.
Harry Sherlock of Goal would like to see Tottenham go for the England youth international:
Harry Sherlock @Harry_Sherlock
Think Grealish would be really good for Spurs. Need further investment elsewhere but it'd be a good start #THFC
It's taken a while for Grealish's star to shine bright again, as he fell down the pecking order at Villa following their relegation to the second tier.
In the season just finished under Steve Bruce he was excellent. Given increased responsibility throughout the season and utilised in a more central role, Grealish appeared inspired playing for his boyhood club again and showed he's a cut above the Championship when he turns on the style.
As we can see courtesy of WhoScored.com, after the turn of the year he was one of the best players in the second tier:
WhoScored.com @WhoScored
Jack Grealish: Has made more key passes from open play (45) than any other Championship player in 2018 For more player stats -- https://t.co/VFzvY8G0Wg https://t.co/FI5lYId3ky
With Villa's financial troubles and their failure to earn promotion considered, it appears as though a Villa Park exit is inevitable for the youngster this summer. Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph admitted it's going to be tough for the Championship side to keep hold of him:
Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT
Disappointing result today but Fulham are a better side and deserved it. Jack Grealish was the best player on the pitch, though, and has just the right amount of bastard to go with his talent to be an absolute star. Hope he gives us another season #avfc
While he'll no doubt have a lot of options, a possible move to Tottenham would appear an ideal one for Grealish.
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has worked well with young English players in the past. Grealish has the natural talent to change matches.
At 22 Grealish will know the time is now to take another step forward in his career. There's a lot in place at Tottenham that suggests a switch to north London would be ideal.
