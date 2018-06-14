2018 World Series Odds: Yankees Overtake the Astros as the Betting Favorites

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The New York Yankees have the best winning percentage in baseball heading into Thursday's MLB action, as they continue to battle the rival Boston Red Sox for the lead in the American League East.

Oddsmakers have taken notice that the Yankees have extended their strong play from the start of the season, setting them as +500 favorites (bet $100 to win $500) on the 2018 World Series odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.

The defending World Series champion Houston Astros have been the favorites for much of the season, but they have fallen to the +525 second choice as they find themselves in a two-team race with the Seattle Mariners for the AL West title.

The Mariners have been one of the hottest teams in the league this month, and they have seen their odds to win the World Series rise to +2200, sitting just outside the Top 10 on the betting board.

After New York and Houston and before Seattle are eight teams that should separate themselves between being contenders and pretenders leading up to the All-Star Break. As the defending division champion, Boston looks like a legit threat to those in the AL and has resided at or near the top of the AL East standings again for most of the year.

The Red Sox are the +600 third choice to win the World Series ahead of two more reigning division champions from the NL in the Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals. The Cubs and Nationals are +750 and +800, respectively, but they also both have to worry about surpassing teams within their own divisions by the end of the season.

Chicago is currently trailing the Milwaukee Brewers (+1600) in the NL Central while Washington is chasing the Atlanta Braves (+1600) in the NL East.

The Los Angeles Dodgers (+1000) and Cleveland Indians (+1400) are two other contenders who were among the preseason favorites to win the World Series and have only begun to start playing much better recently.

The Indians had a losing record at 24-25 on May 25, yet they have still found a way to lead the AL Central. Meanwhile, the Dodgers are finally making their way toward the top of the NL West following a brutal start that saw them reach a low of 10 games below the .500 mark (16-26) on May 16.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.