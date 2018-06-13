Dodgers-Rangers Benches Clear After Matt Kemp Runs over Robinson Chirinos

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Benches cleared in the bottom of the third inning of Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers after Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp plowed into Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos.

The situation de-escalated quickly, but both Kemp and Chirinos were ejected.

Kemp will certainly take the brunt of the criticism and may face discipline from Major League Baseball for his role. The former All-Star went old-school and sent his forearms crashing into Chirinos in an attempt to score a run on a single by Enrique Hernandez.

Kemp then chased after Chirinos when the catcher shoved him following the collision.

MLB has banned players from crashing into defenseless catchers since 2014.