Saquon Barkley Says He Will Be at Giants Training Camp Despite Unsigned Contract

Although Saquon Barkley still hasn't signed his rookie contract, the New York Giants running back isn't planning on skipping training camp.

"Oh yeah. I'll be here no matter what," the No. 2 overall pick said Wednesday, per Tom Rock of Newsday.

Only two of the top 10 picks from April's NFL draft have signed at this point.

While rookie deals no longer leave much room for negotation, Joey Bosa notably held out of training camp over a contract dispute after he was the No. 3 pick in the 2016 draft. He missed the first four games of the season for the then-San Diego Chargers.

Conversely, Barkley doesn't seemed concerned about the lack of a deal.

"I forgot I haven't even signed that yet," the former Penn State star said Wednesday. "I'm not really focusing on that right now. I'm just focused on having fun and playing football. The way I think about it when I was growing up I didn't have a contract, I didn't get money to play, so it doesn't bother me not having a contract right now."

His agent, Kim Miale of Roc Nation, is apparently handling the entire negotiation outside of the running back's knowledge.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller listed Barkley as the No. 1 prospect in the 2018 draft class, and he is the favorite to win the league's Offensive Rookie of the Year award, per OddsShark.