Former MLB Pitcher Kevin Brown Held 2 Alleged Mail Thieves at Gunpoint

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 14, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 14: Kevin Brown of the New York Yankees runs pitches during the game against the Oakland Athletics at McAfee Coliseum on May 14, 2005 in Oakland, California. The Yankees defeated the Athletics 15-6. (Photo by Brad Mangin /MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Brad Mangin/Getty Images

Former MLB pitcher Kevin Brown may have helped end a string of mail theft in his neighborhood in Macon, Georgia, by holding up a pair of alleged thieves at gunpoint Wednesday, per Laura Corley of the Telegraph.

The 53-year-old hid in a neighbor's yard and caught a man and 15-year-old boy stealing mail. He then waited until Bibb County sheriff's deputies arrived to explain the situation.

Brown spent 19 years in the majors, accumulating a 211-144 record with a 3.28 ERA. He spent time with the Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Florida Marlins, San Diego Padres and Baltimore Orioles, earning six All-Star selections in his career.

He last played for the Yankees in 2005.

Brown has had problems with his north Macon estate in the past, with a property dispute leading to a lawsuit that ended with a judge ruling he needed to take down his fence.

