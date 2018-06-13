Former MLB Pitcher Kevin Brown Held 2 Alleged Mail Thieves at Gunpoint

Brad Mangin/Getty Images

Former MLB pitcher Kevin Brown may have helped end a string of mail theft in his neighborhood in Macon, Georgia, by holding up a pair of alleged thieves at gunpoint Wednesday, per Laura Corley of the Telegraph.

The 53-year-old hid in a neighbor's yard and caught a man and 15-year-old boy stealing mail. He then waited until Bibb County sheriff's deputies arrived to explain the situation.

Brown spent 19 years in the majors, accumulating a 211-144 record with a 3.28 ERA. He spent time with the Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Florida Marlins, San Diego Padres and Baltimore Orioles, earning six All-Star selections in his career.

He last played for the Yankees in 2005.

Brown has had problems with his north Macon estate in the past, with a property dispute leading to a lawsuit that ended with a judge ruling he needed to take down his fence.