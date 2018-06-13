WWE Star Rusev Presses Charges Against Memphis Hotel After Theft Allegations

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 14, 2018

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: WWE superstars Rusev and Lana attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

WWE star Rusev indicated he plans on filing charges regarding an alleged burglary that occurred at a Sheraton hotel in Memphis, Tennessee.

Rusev alleged in a tweet Monday employees of the hotel stole a camera belonging to his wife, WWE women's star Lana, and money out of his wallet. He followed up Wednesday with a pair of tweets about the situation:

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin, Rusev told police in Memphis he and Lana left their hotel room for around 40 minutes and returned to find $500 in cash and the camera gone. Officers wrote in their statement that "head of Security Kennen Brooks spoke with the victim and advised," and their investigation is ongoing.

Rusev and Lana were in Memphis for Tuesday night's edition of SmackDown Live. Rusev defeated Samoa Joe in a singles match on the show.

