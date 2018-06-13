Report: Former MLB Player Milton Bradley Convicted of Domestic Violence

John Williamson/Getty Images

Former MLB outfielder Milton Bradley was convicted after a plea agreement with prosectors on his domestic violence case from January.

According to TMZ Sports, Bradley pleaded no contest to domestic battery charges as part of the agreement and was sentenced to 36 months probation. Bradley, 40, was arrested in January after his wife said he "roughed her up" before leaving the scene.

