Report: Former MLB Player Milton Bradley Convicted of Domestic Violence

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 13, 2018

KANSAS CITY, MO - APRIL 17: Milton Bradley #15 of the Seattle Mariners runs to first base after hitting the ball in the game against the Kansas City Royals on April 17, 2011 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The Seattle Mariners defeated the Royals 3-2. (Photo by John Williamson/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
John Williamson/Getty Images

Former MLB outfielder Milton Bradley was convicted after a plea agreement with prosectors on his domestic violence case from January. 

According to TMZ Sports, Bradley pleaded no contest to domestic battery charges as part of the agreement and was sentenced to 36 months probation. Bradley, 40, was arrested in January after his wife said he "roughed her up" before leaving the scene.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Mets' Waste of deGrom Hits Unbelievable Peak

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Mets' Waste of deGrom Hits Unbelievable Peak

    New York Post
    via New York Post

    Post-Draft Farm System Rankings

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Post-Draft Farm System Rankings

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Rizzo Defends Harper Against Anonymous Exec

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Rizzo Defends Harper Against Anonymous Exec

    Bill Baer
    via HardballTalk

    Clay Buchholz Owes Donald Trump Everything

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Clay Buchholz Owes Donald Trump Everything

    Bob Nightengale
    via USA TODAY