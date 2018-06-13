WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 13

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The war between The Undisputed Era, United Kingdom champion Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch was front-and-center as NXT presented the final episode of its weekly television show ahead of Saturday's TakeOver: Chicago II live special.

Wednesday night, Dunne defended his title against one-half of the NXT tag team champions Kyle O'Reilly in a hard-hitting battle for dominance.

That match may have headlined the show but it was a monstrous display of strength and fury by Lars Sullivan that not only left NXT champion Aleister Black lying but also set him up as the favorite to leave Chicago with his first world title.

Throw in a bout pitting Kassius Ohno against EC3 and the return to in-ring action of the confident Bianca Belair and the developmental brand of WWE delivered a quality program so close to another opportunity to steal the spotlight from its main roster counterpart.