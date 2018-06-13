Oscar De La Hoya Confirms Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin Fight Rematch

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The rematch between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez is apparently back on, with Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya announcing the two stars have agreed to fight Sept. 15.

Golovkin and Alvarez were originally scheduled for a May 5 bout, but Alvarez had to pull out of the event following two positive tests for a banned substance.

De La Hoya's announcement came shortly after negotiations between Alvarez's and Golovkin's respective camps looked to be breaking down.

The Los Angeles Times' Lance Pugmire reported Wednesday that Golovkin wasn't budging from his demand to receive 45 percent of the fight purse, up slightly than the 42.5 percent cut proposed by Golden Boy Promotions.

ESPN's Dan Rafael noted Alvarez earned 70 percent of the purse from the first fight against Golovkin and that Golovkin's share would've risen to 35 percent in May.

According to Pugmire, Golovkin's resolve stemmed from his losing out on what would've been a massive moneymaker from the May fight.

Rafael also provided more information regarding the discussions from Wednesday involving Golden Boy and Golovkin's promoters. De La Hoya told Rafael the fight was "100 percent over," but as that was happening, Golden Boy President Eric Gomez was putting together a "Hail Mary idea" to break the deadlock.

Regardless of the machinations behind the scenes that have led to the rematch getting finalized, boxing fans will be happy to see Alvarez and Golovkin oppose one another in the ring again. They fought to a draw in the first meeting in September 2017.