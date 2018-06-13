Dana White Confirms Conor McGregor Meeting Date, Likely to Discuss Next Fight

MARY ALTAFFER/Getty Images

Conor McGregor could be inching closer toward a return to the UFC when he meets with Dana White on Monday.

Per TMZ Sports, White confirmed his meeting with the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion.

The UFC president didn't specify what would be discussed, though he noted McGregor's criminal case in New York for the bus attack prior to UFC 223 will take place on Thursday.

"Whatever happens tomorrow, I will be as shocked as you," White said.

McGregor turned himself in to authorities and was charged with three counts of misdemeanor assault and one count of felony criminal mischief for attacking a bus carrying UFC fighters.

Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg suffered injuries as a result of the attack and were unable to compete on the show.

White told ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto immediately after the attack it was "the most disgusting thing that has ever happened in the history of this company."

Last month, per Okamoto, White said he has a meeting planned with McGregor in Las Vegas and a potential fight to propose.

"Conor and I are going to meet in Las Vegas," White said. "I'm pretty confident [a lightweight title fight] is a fight that Conor wants, and I'm pretty confident that is a fight Khabib [Nurmagomedov] wants. So yeah, I could see that happening."

McGregor's last appearance in combat sports was in August 2017 when he lost a boxing match to Floyd Mayweather. The Notorious One hasn't fought in UFC since winning the lightweight title from Eddie Alvarez in November 2016.