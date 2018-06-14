Making the Case for The Miz to Win WWE Money in the Bank 2018

Credit: WWE.com

The briefcase set to hang above the ring at WWE Money in the Bank 2018 would be a mighty weapon in The Miz's hands. And it would be a joy to watch him wield it in the weeks and months following Sunday's pay-per-view.

When Raw and SmackDown Live Superstars collide in the men's ladder match in Chicago, WWE will have a number of appealing options to choose to be the next Mr. Money in the Bank. Samoa Joe would be even more of a compelling predator with the contract-filled briefcase in his possession than he is already. Big E's rise as a singles star could start with a victory at Money in the Bank. A surprise win from Rusev would be exciting too.

It's the smart move to have The Miz snatch the prize for himself, though. The A-Lister is a perfect fit for the Mr. Money in the Bank role.

The cash-in concept is most dramatic when the winner is a scavenger waiting for their prey to be at their most vulnerable. The John Cena-style cash-in, where one announces their intentions ahead of time, isn't nearly as exciting. Braun Strowman doesn't need to take the waiting-in-the-weeds approach. Neither does Samoa Joe.

The Miz, on the other hand, is a cowardly and cunning villain who would be sure to pounce when the champion is already down.

The act of attacking an injured rival is a total Miz move. The same goes for holding up the briefcase as a threat, grinning as he lurks.

As he alluded to on Twitter, The Miz's cockiness would only intensify should he outlast his opponents at Money in the Bank:

The Miz is a world-class braggart. He is a master at mocking his enemies and trumpeting his own accomplishments. Kevin Owens is the only wrestler in the ladder match field who comes close to his skill in the art of boasting.

The Money in the Bank briefcase would give The Miz a springboard for his elevated narcissism in much the same way the Intercontinental Championship has in recent years.

Plus it's time to move The Miz from the midcard to the marquee. He was easily one of WWE's top three overall performers in 2016 and 2017. He has raised his game between the ropes, producing at a headliner level.

When The Miz won the Money in the Bank contract in 2010, he was an accomplished talker whose ring work needed much refinement. He has evolved since then, becoming more engrossing and more consistent.

He's fresh off delivering the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's highest-rated match at this year's Backlash (h/t Internet Wrestling Database). He's put on bangers against Dolph Ziggler, Cesaro and Finn Balor in recent years. He's a go-to star on the mat and on the mic now.

As a result, the call for The Miz to claim a world title from folks like the New Age Insiders podcast is growing louder:

Success at Money in the Bank would get The Miz closer to that goal.

And should he join the exclusive "two-time Money in the Bank ladder match winner" club, The Miz would deepen his legacy. It would be a special accomplishment, making the 2018 PPV more historic.

WWE would also have a heartbreaker of a moment waiting to be unleashed should The Miz claim the Money in the Bank briefcase.

A cash-in on Daniel Bryan just as the beloved star crowns his comeback and wins the WWE title would be magnificent theater. Bryan and The Miz's animosity has bubbled for years. Theirs is a feud that has big-time potential, with its slow-burn pace leading to an explosion for the ages.

For Bryan to battle his way back to world title gold, only to have his old adversary ruin it all with a Money in the Bank cash-in would be a poetic gut punch.

That story, Miz's potential to thrill as a blowhard with the briefcase and the sublime alignment of his character and the Mr. Money in the Bank position make the eight-time intercontinental champion the go-to option come Sunday.