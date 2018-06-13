Jose Maria Gimenez, Atletico Madrid Agree 5-Year Contract Through 2023

Jose Maria Gimenez, Atletico Madrid Agree 5-Year Contract Through 2023June 13, 2018
Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Gimenez has agreed a new five-year contract with the La Liga outfit that will keep him at the Wanda Metropolitano until 2023.
Atleti confirmed the deal on Wednesday on Twitter:
Atlético de Madrid @atletienglish
RENEWAL We’re delighted to announce that @JoseMaGimenez13 has renewed his contract with our club until 2023. ¡U-ru-guayo, u-ru-guayo! ➡ https://t.co/otCSPvR29C #AúpaAtleti #Giménez2023 https://t.co/zyeQ8leaTu
The Madrid club's statement provided a quote from the 23-year-old upon penning his new terms: "I'm so happy. I really appreciate the club's confidence in me."
Per Spanish football writer David Cartlidge, the defender's release clause has also been increased to €120 million (£106 million):
David Cartlidge @davidjaca
A new deal for Giménez with Atleti is done. He signs on until 2023, clause now increased to a huge €120m. Official confirmation coming soon.
Gimenez's previous deal was set to expire in 2020, and he had been linked with Manchester United and Juventus, per Calciomercato's Fabrizio Romano.
Given his relative youth, Gimenez already has a huge amount of experience and has made 134 appearances for Atleti.
He has been a regular in Diego Simeone's first team for the past four seasons.
Gimenez also boasts more than 40 caps for the Uruguayan national team and should play a key role this summer for La Celeste in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which begins in Russia on Thursday.
