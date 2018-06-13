Jose Maria Gimenez, Atletico Madrid Agree 5-Year Contract Through 2023

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Gimenez has agreed a new five-year contract with the La Liga outfit that will keep him at the Wanda Metropolitano until 2023.

Atleti confirmed the deal on Wednesday on Twitter:

The Madrid club's statement provided a quote from the 23-year-old upon penning his new terms: "I'm so happy. I really appreciate the club's confidence in me."

Per Spanish football writer David Cartlidge, the defender's release clause has also been increased to €120 million (£106 million):

Gimenez's previous deal was set to expire in 2020, and he had been linked with Manchester United and Juventus, per Calciomercato's Fabrizio Romano.

Given his relative youth, Gimenez already has a huge amount of experience and has made 134 appearances for Atleti.

He has been a regular in Diego Simeone's first team for the past four seasons.

Gimenez also boasts more than 40 caps for the Uruguayan national team and should play a key role this summer for La Celeste in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which begins in Russia on Thursday.