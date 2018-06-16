Germany vs. Mexico: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for World Cup 2018

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Defending champions Germany kick off their 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign with a Group F clash against Mexico at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday.

Joachim Low will be eager for his side to hit the ground running in Russia, and Germany will be buoyed by a fine recent record against El Tri which has seen them prevail in each of the last three meetings between the two sides.

Most recently, an understrength Die Mannschaft outfit thrashed Mexico 4-1 in the semi-finals of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup.

Read on for full viewing and scheduling details for the game, along with a preview and the latest team news.

Date: Sunday, June 17

Time: 4 p.m. BST, 11 a.m. ET

TV Info: Live on BBC1 (UK) and FS1 (U.S.)

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, Fox Soccer Match Pass

Both Low and Mexico manager Juan Carlos Osorio should have their full squads to call upon for Sunday's key fixture.

Germany's 23-man squad is arguably the best in the entire tournament, boasting quality and depth in every area.

The fact Low was able to leave Manchester City's Leroy Sane out is indicative of just how strong they are and why many are backing the Germans to become the first side to successfully defend the World Cup since Brazil in 1962:

Mexico's squad is far from poor and they have an excellent recent record in the group stage of World Cups, having reached the last 16 in each of the last six tournaments—although they have never managed to get any further.

Making it seven in a row may prove difficult, especially when facing Germany first in a group that also contains South Korea and Sweden.

El Tri have the quality to beat both the smaller sides in their group, but an opening defeat can prove demoralising, even against the No. 1-ranked side in the world.

Taking a point against the Germans, though, would give Osorio's men a huge boost and provide terrific momentum heading into their second fixture against South Korea.

Mexico have little chance of beating Germany at their own game, and they will need to be open to surrendering the majority of possession to a remarkable midfield that includes the likes of Toni Kroos, Mesut Ozil and Sami Khedira.

However, they can fill the spaces Germany's playmakers will want to work in and then look to catch them on the break.

In Javier Hernandez they have a player who has always been a reliable goalscorer at international level.

Meanwhile, PSV Eindhoven winger Hirving Lozano is coming off a fantastic debut season in the Eredivisie—in which he netted 17 goals and provided eight assists—and he could be an emergent star in Russia.