US Open Golf 2018: Tee Times, Live-Stream and TV Schedule Listings

The U.S. Open men's golf tournament returns to Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, New York, for the first time since 2004, when Retief Goosen's dominant putting performance led to a four-under 276 and a two-stroke win over Phil Mickelson.

Shinnecock was notoriously difficult that year, as it was in 1995 and 1986, when Corey Pavin (even-par 280) and Raymond Floyd (one-under 279) took home U.S. Open trophies, respectively.

It should be no different this year, with the first groups teeing off Thursday at 6:45 a.m. ET. According to Sean Martin of PGATour.com, Shinnecock is 7,445 yards this week, which is 459 yards longer than the 2004 tournament.

Couple that with what looks to be a punishing rough (as noted by Brian Wacker of Golf Digest), and we could have another tournament where the winner struggles to beat even par:

Here's a look at the television and live-stream schedules for this week as well as the first- and second-round tee times. Analysis for two contenders and a sleeper follows.

Television Broadcast Schedule

All times ET

Thursday

FS1: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fox: 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Friday

FS1: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fox: 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Fox: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

Fox: 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Live-Stream Schedule

Thursday

7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Friday

8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Saturday

11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Sunday

11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Live streaming will be available via USOpen.com.

First- and Second-Round Tee Times

All times ET

Thursday: Hole No. 1 / Friday: Hole No. 10

6:45 a.m. / 12:30 p.m.: Harold Varner, Scott Piercy, Matthieu Pavon

6:56 a.m. / 12:41 p.m.: Michael Putnam, Scott Gregory, Will Zalatoris

7:07 a.m. / 12:52 p.m.: Brendan Steele, Chesson Hadley, Harry Ellis (amateur)

7:18 a.m. / 1:03 p.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Dylan Frittelli, Doug Ghim (amateur)

7:29 a.m. / 1:14 p.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Jimmy Walker, Justin Rose

7:40 a.m. / 1:25 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka

7:51 a.m. / 1:36 p.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Danny Willett, Ian Poulter

8:02 a.m. / 1:47 p.m.: Kevin Chappell, Andrew Johnston, Daniel Berger

8:13 a.m. / 1:58 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Matt Kuchar

8:24 a.m. / 2:09 p.m.: Thorbjorn Olesen, Shubhankar Sharma, Patrick Rodgers

8:35 a.m. / 2:20 p.m.: Lanto Griffin, Tom Lewis, Jacob Bergeron (amateur)

8:46 a.m. / 2:31 p.m.: Kristoffer Reitan, Luis Gagne, Cole Miller

8:57 a.m. / 2:42 p.m.: Mickey DeMorat, Tyler Strafaci (amateur), Calum Hill

Thursday: Hole No. 10 / Friday: Hole No. 1

6:45 a.m. / 12:30 p.m.: Scott Stallings, Sebastian Munoz, Matthew Southgate

6:56 a.m. / 12:41 p.m.: Trey Mullinax, Matt Parziale (amateur), Jason Scrivener

7:07 a.m. / 12:52 p.m.: David Bransdon, Eric Axley, Tyler Duncan

7:18 a.m. / 1:03 p.m.: Garrett Rank (amateur), Mackenzie Hughes, Aaron Baddeley

7:29 a.m. / 1:14 p.m.: Alexander Levy, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay

7:40 a.m. / 1:25 p.m.: Paul Casey, Satoshi Kodaira, Branden Grace

7:51 a.m. / 1:36 p.m.: Zach Johnson, Charl Schwartzel, Patrick Reed

8:02 a.m. / 1:47 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson

8:13 a.m. / 1:58 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Marc Leishman, Rickie Fowler

8:24 a.m. / 2:09 p.m.: Charles Howell, Bill Haas, Charley Hoffman

8:35 a.m. / 2:20 p.m.: Sungjae Im, Russell Knox, Matthew Wallace

8:46 a.m. / 2:31 p.m.: Shintaro Ban (amateur), Sung Joon Park, Timothy Wilkinson

8:57 a.m. / 2:42 p.m.: Dylan Meyer, Sulman Raza, Chris Naegel

Thursday: Hole No. 1 / Friday: Hole No. 10

12:30 p.m. / 6:45 a.m.: Sam Burns, Brian Gay, Dean Burmester

12:41 p.m. / 6:56 a.m.: Ryan Evans, Chun An Yu (amateur), Wenchong Liang

12:52 p.m. / 7:07 a.m.: Russell Henley, Aaron Wise, Peter Uihlein

1:03 p.m. / 7:18 a.m.: Tony Finau, Luke List, Gary Woodland

1:14 p.m. / 7:29 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm, Rafa Cabrera Bello

1:25 p.m. / 7:40 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari, Alexander Noren

1:36 p.m. / 7:51 a.m.: Cameron Smith, Kyle Stanley, Pat Perez

1:47 p.m. / 8:02 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods

1:58 p.m. / 8:13 a.m.: Haotong Li, Si Woo Kim, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

2:09 p.m. / 8:24 a.m.: Jason Dufner, Braden Thornberry (amateur), Brandt Snedeker

2:20 p.m. / 8:35 a.m.: Rikuya Hoshino; Ryan Lumsden (amateur), James Morrison

2:31 p.m. / 8:46 a.m.: Cameron Wilson, Will Grimmer (amateur), Philip Barbaree

2:42 p.m. / 8:57 a.m.: Rhett Rasmussen (amateur), Michael Hebert, Michael Block

Thursday: Hole No. 10 / Friday: Hole No. 1

12:30 p.m. / 6:45 a.m.: Matthew Jones, Ryan Fox, Shota Akiyoshi

12:41 p.m. / 6:56 a.m.: Paul Waring, Theo Humphrey (amateur), Ted Potter

12:52 p.m. / 7:07 a.m.: Richy Werenski, Roberto Castro, Ollie Schniederjans

1:03 p.m. / 7:18 a.m.: Noah Goodwin (amateur), Richie Ramsay, Kenny Perry

1:14 p.m. / 7:29 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Emiliano Grillo, Xander Schauffele

1:25 p.m. / 7:40 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Webb Simpson, Graeme McDowell

1:36 p.m. / 7:51 a.m.: Ernie Els, Steve Stricker, Jim Furyk

1:47 p.m. / 8:02 a.m.: Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott, Martin Kaymer

1:58 p.m. / 8:13 a.m.: Kevin Kisner, Ross Fisher, Adam Hadwin

2:09 p.m. / 8:24 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Byeong Hun An, Chez Reavie

2:20 p.m. / 8:35 a.m.: Lucas Herbert, Brian Stuard, Stewart Hagestad (amateur)

2:31 p.m. / 8:46 a.m.: Franklin Huang (amateur), Sebastian Vazquez, Michael Miller

2:42 p.m. / 8:57 a.m.: Christopher Babcock, Timothy Wiseman (amateur), David Gazzolo

Two Contenders

Dustin Johnson

According to OddsShark, Dustin Johnson is the clear favorite to win the U.S. Open at 8-1. In fact, he's the only golfer in the field with odds listed better than 14-1.

He's coming into this tournament hot after winning the FedEx St. Jude Classic with a 19-under 261, which beat second-place finisher Andrew Putnam by six strokes and third-place finisher J.B. Holmes by 10.

Shinnecock seems to fit Johnson well. Players will have to gain strokes off the tee on this lengthened course, and no one does that better than Johnson, who is first in the PGA Tour in that category. He's also been excellent on his approaches, ranking 12th on tour.

Given how much variance there is in golf, it wouldn't be too surprising if Johnson is out of contention Sunday, especially if his some of his drives (148th in accuracy) land in that brutal rough.

But on paper, Johnson looks to be the No. 1 contender for the title this year thanks to his length off the tee, approaches and recent form.

Jon Rahm

According to Future of Fantasy's Josh Culp, Jon Rahm is seventh in total strokes gained in the wind since 2014. Knowing how to play in the wind will be crucial: According to Windfinder, the wind will be steady from 15 to 17 mph Thursday, with gusts up to 23 mph.

There's a bit of a reprieve Friday afternoon when the wind dies down, but other than that, it looks as though players will be contending with the wind all week.

Of course, conditions can change between now and when the tournament gets underway, but players who can hit it long and play in the wind have an advantage.

Back to Rahm, he's second only to Johnson in strokes gained off the tee, thanks in part to his driving length (307.2 yards). Rahm is also 12th in greens-in-regulation percentage.

The only concern is that he's been a bit off with his irons this year (114th in strokes gained on approaches), but if he shores that up this week, then Rahm will be in clear contention for his first major win.

One Sleeper

Gary Woodland

Admittedly, it would have been hard to back Gary Woodland if not for his solid performance at the Memorial two weeks ago, when he shot a nine-under 279 and finished 23rd. If you take away his one blemish on the scorecard (a three-over 75 on Saturday), Woodland was actually 12 under through the other three rounds.

Woodland had missed five straight cuts at stroke-play events prior to the Memorial, though, and he also failed to reach the knockout round of the WGC-Dell Match Play.

That being said, Shinnecock looks like a course where Woodland can turn some heads. He's third on the PGA Tour in strokes gained off the tee and fifth in greens in regulation. He's also fared well in approaches and putting, ranking 53rd and 70th, respectively.

The problems occur if Woodland doesn't hit the green in regulation. In particular, he's 192nd in sand-save percentage and 187th in strokes gained around the green. If he can't hit the greens consistently this weekend, Woodland might be in a lot of trouble.

But if he can avoid the Shinnecock bunkers much more often than not, then Woodland could be a sneaky contender Sunday.