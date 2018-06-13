Manchester United Transfer News: Jerome Boateng Linked in Latest Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich centre-back Jerome Boateng could be available this summer as long as the transfer fee is right, according to Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, CEO of the Bundesliga champions.

Ciaran Kelly of the Manchester Evening News reported Manchester United are interested in the Germany international as they look to bolster their back line, and Rummenigge's latest comments will likely give the Red Devils a boost.

Rummenigge told Bild (via Kelly): "If a club comes to us and he says that he wants to join that club, then we will negotiate. But the offer has to be important."

Boateng, 29, recently hinted that, after seven hugely successful years with Bayern, he could be interested in a new challenge, per Socrates magazine (via Kelly):

"I've experienced everything at FC Bayern, and I am slowly coming to a point where I must answer myself certain questions. What are the goals I have not reached yet? Do I, time and time again, want to prove myself at the same club with the same pre-conditions?"

He has played in the Premier League before, spending the 2010-11 campaign at Manchester City before making his move to the German giants.

The former Hamburg defender has since established himself as one of Europe's most consistently impressive centre-backs, winning six Bundesliga titles with Bayern and the 2012-13 UEFA Champions League, as well as numerous other trophies.

It is clear that Jose Mourinho wants a new centre-back to bolster his ranks, which includes the talented, but inconsistent likes of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Victor Lindelof.

Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld has previously been heavily linked, but he recently hinted he could be open to staying in north London, per Sam Dean of the Daily Telegraph.

Boateng will not come cheap, not least as he still has a contract at the Allianz Arena until 2021.

However, he is a hugely experienced defender who could immediately improve United's back line and help them close the gap to City as they look to win the Premier League next season.