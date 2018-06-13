Beck's NBA Spotlight: Who Could End the Dub Dynasty in 2019?June 13, 2018
The Warriors just locked up their third championship in four years. But, dynasties rarely last. Who is next in line for the throne? Watch above for Bleacher Report Senior NBA Writer Howard Beck's take.
